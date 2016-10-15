Tate: Still work to be done

Thanks, Commissioner Jim Delany, for letting Rutgers join our club.

The Scarlet Knights were in a giving mood Saturday — Santa Claus was never more kind — and the Illini gladly accepted. Rutgers’ four lost fumbles and Darius Mosley’s pick-six lifted Lovie Smith’s football gang out of the doldrums, 24-7, in distant Piscataway, N.J.

Smith has harped on creating turnovers throughout his long career, commenting afterwards: “Five takeaways, normally that says win.”

And it did. The 24-7 score provided the only numbers that mattered on the stat sheet. Rutgers, shut out 136-0 in losses to Ohio State and Michigan, rattled off 385 yards in total offense, outdowned Illinois 23-10 and converted nine times on third down.

Defensively, Rutgers permitted just two Illini first downs in the last 28 minutes.

Rutgers self destructs

How, then, did Illinois win the game? Simple! Another day of weak defensive play was more than offset by the fact that Chris Ash’s athletes blew nine of their first 11 opportunities with five turnovers, a penalty setback, a 6-yard loss on a backfield fumble and two high snaps on fourth-and-short.

Illinois shot ahead when sparkplug Kendrick Foster produced two 5-yard touchdowns on a knee-high catch and a well-blocked sweep after being set up by (1) Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s tackle-dodging 61-yard dash on a backfield pass and (2) a 53-yard burst by Reggie Corbin shortly after halftime.

Meanwhile, Rutgers helped. Follow the bouncing ball:

— Jawaun Harris gave the ball back when he muffed Illini Ryan Frain’s first punt.

— In mid-first quarter, the Knights marched from their 20 to the Illini 9, where QB Chris Laviano’s fumble was recovered by freshman Stanley Green.

— Around the quarter turn, Rutgers drove from the 10 to the UI 25 where, on fourth-and-2, Laviano bobbled a high snap and was buried by Illini end Dawuane Smoot.

— Possession No. 5 was stunted by a penalty and incomplete passes, and No. 6 covered 54 yards to the Illini 26 where Robert Martin’s first-down fumble was picked up by Mosley.

— The Knights’ third-quarter efforts were nullified by lost yardage on their own recovered fumble and another bobbled snap on fourth-and-1 (Smoot snuffed it while Ash looked to the heavens).

Rutgers finally broke an 11-quarter scoring drought by finishing an 86-yard TD march to open the last stanza, but a hopeful crowd started heading for the exits when Mosely returned Giovanni Rescigno’s short pass 78 yards ... and this was followed by another lost fumble by a backup QB, Rescigno, who hadn’t completed a pass in six previous games.

Plenty to work on

If UI defensive play remains a major concern — unbeaten and well-rested Michigan is licking its chops in Ann Arbor — the offense produced 320 yards without a downfield pass (after Chayce Crouch’s third pass was intercepted in the end zone).

Early Illini thrusts found ground openings in the Rutgers line until the hosts realized what was happening and loaded up front, forcing four straight four-and-out possessions prior to Foster’s 15-yard run in the final minute.

Except for two left-side tosses in the backfield to Vaughn and Malik Turner, which they turned into 77 plus yards, Crouch threw for just 15 yards. Foster ran for 105 as the UI’s third starter at running back, and Corbin added 90.

Question is: Now that weak defensive units representing Purdue and Rutgers are behind, which direction does Illinois go offensively if Wes Lunt returns next week?

On the positive side, Illinois tied a record held by many in drawing no officiating walkoffs in the second half ... that after being penalized six times for 60 yards earlier.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.