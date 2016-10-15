UI-Rutgers quick hits

What happened

Chayce Crouch didn’t make many plays with his feet. But Kendrick Foster, Reggie Corbin and Ke’Shawn Vaughn certainly did. The trio of Illinois running backs all had their moments. The opportunistic Illini defense, meanwhile, played well enough to give Lovie Smith his first Big Ten win with the Illini, keeping the former NFL coach from joining Tim Beckman and Ron Turner on the short list of Illinois coaches who didn’t secure a Big Ten victory in their first season.

What it means

Illinois can beat a bad football team. Make no mistake about it, Rutgers will have a hard time winning another game this season. The Illini might, too, given some of the glaring issues — penalties, defensive struggles, fourth-quarter letdowns, clock management, just to name a few — they’ve displayed through six games. Illinois can’t expect to get by with subpar play against the rest of the schedule, or a double-digit loss total this season might be the end result.

What’s next

A trip to the Big House, where fourth-ranked and unbeaten Michigan awaits. The same team that routed Rutgers 78-0 last Saturday night and rested up on Saturday. Oh, boy. Illinois hasn’t played at Ann Arbor since 2012, with the 45-0 loss that season not really that close. Brady Hoke coached the Wolverines then. Jim Harbaugh does now and Illinois is likely a mere blip on his mind before the Wolverines get back to contending for a spot in the Big Ten title game.