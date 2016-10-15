Upon further review ... Focus now turns to Wolverines

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois-Rutgers game:

First impressions

— It was far from a must win for Illinois. Coach Lovie Smith has a six-year deal and isn’t going anywhere. After four losses in a row, the program needed a boost to move the needle forward. Clearly, this is not an overnight fix. But every positive step is a good thing for Smith, his staff and his players. Road wins in the Big Ten are never easy.

— We’ll be really impressed if the Illini make it two in a row next week at Michigan. I have seen some surprising Illinois wins in Ann Arbor over the years, none more unexpected than the 1999 comeback. If the Illini are able to win next week, it will move to the top of the list.

— Nice work by Illinois running backs Reggie Corbin and Kendrick Foster. In a strange coincidence, they have both been featured in News-Gazette Q&As. Corbin’s ran Saturday. More proof that there is no N-G jinx.

— Rutgers is bad. Really bad. Like Smith, Scarlet Knights head coach Chris Ash has work to do. His focus needs to be on the offense, which has been held to 14 combined points the past four games. We know why Rutgers joined the Big Ten. We are not as sure why the Big Ten asked.

Ash shared his thoughts after the game.

“Winning is very hard,” Ash said. “I’ve told the team this. I’ve told the staff this; it’s not just the players. Winning games is very, very hard, unless you’re an elite team and have a bunch of guys that are better than everybody else.”

For now that is not the Scarlet Knights.

— Hard to blame the Rutgers fans for streaming out of the building early in the fourth quarter. At least it wasn’t 78-0. Their team gave them a brief reason to cheer in the second half, then reverted to form.

— Decent showing by Illinois fans at High Point Solutions Stadium. The school has a large alumni base in the New York area and on a sunny day, some of them found their way to New Jersey.

— Can’t think there were many tuned in toward the end on ESPNews. The Scarlet Knights would have had trouble beating a lower-division team on Saturday.

Second guessing

— Where has this Illinois defense been all season? It scored points, forced turnovers and stopped the Rutgers offense other than one drive.

— The coaches must have made their point to the players when it came to penalties. The numbers were cut in half this week after 12 flags against Purdue cost Illinois the game.

— Illinois needs to rethink the kicker position. You can’t expect Chase McLaughlin to hit a 51-yarder at the end of the half. But the 41-yarder he missed later could have been critical. David Reisner remains on the team and has shown the ability to hit field goals in pressure situations.

Third degree

— Illinois should have taken Chayce Crouch out of the game in the fourth quarter. It was obvious his arm was hurting and Rutgers was able to concentrate on the run. It would have helped to give Jeff George Jr. a few snaps toward the end. With Wes Lunt’s status uncertain moving forward, the Illini are going to need their third-stringer too.

— Clock management toward the end of the first half was poor. And that is being kind. The Illini had a chance to get in the end zone or at least give McLaughlin a shorter field goal try. Coming away without any points gave Rutgers a reason to hope.

— Nice to see Ke’Shawn Vaughn make a big play, taking a short pass 61 yards to set up the first Illinois touchdown. But why hasn’t he been more involved in the offense? He entered the season with a lot of hype but now seems buried behind Foster and Corbin. Vaughn is just a sophomore and should be included in the game plan. The school risks losing him to transfer after the season. Something to think about.

Fourth estate

Steve Politi doesn’t think the Illinois-Rutgers series will reach the same magnitude of, say, Ohio State and Michigan.

But the columnist for The Star-Ledger and NJ.com sees the value of the Scarlet Knights and Illini meeting each other while both programs try to rebuild. The two will meet the next three seasons, with Rutgers visiting Memorial Stadium in 2017 and 2019 and the Illini returning to Piscataway in 2018.

“It’s a game that both teams think they can win, so that makes it important,” Politi said. “From a Rutgers standpoint, they look at the Indiana game as if you don’t win that, then you really don’t have much of a chance to go to a bowl because they have four built-in losses on their schedule. Illinois is the same way.”

The 78-0 thumping Michigan put on the Scarlet Knights last Saturday night put a damper on the promise this season might have had under Ash in his first season.

“That took a little wind out of the sails for a lot of people,” Politi said. “It’s not that people expected to beat Michigan or Ohio State, but I think they were hoping to be a little more competitive, or at least not humiliated.”

The hiring of Ash did bring some optimism to the Scarlet Knights given his background of working at successful programs before getting his first head coaching job. Much like Smith at Illinois, it’s too soon to tell how Ash will fare in the long run.

“He’s recruiting far better in New Jersey than I think a lot of people expected,” Politi said. “Everyone said, ‘Well, he has no ties to New Jersey. How’s he going to keep players in New Jersey?’ He’s done really well. Can he hold the class together if they go 2-10 or 3-9? That’s a big issue.”

While both Illinois and Rutgers will have plenty of work to do if either wants to play in a bowl game later this season, the Scarlet Knights and Illini only meet once in men’s basketball this upcoming season. Illinois returns to Piscataway on March 4 to close out Big Ten play in the lone game this season between the two.

“They’re going to be much improved, but you might not see it in the record,” Politi said. “They were just so terrible last year. Their roster is better. Corey Sanders is a very good college player, but they’re still several players short on talent. They could go 13-18 and that’d be a great season. That’s the truth considering where they were last year.”

Five burning questions

1. Who is going start at quarterback against Michigan: Crouch, Lunt or George? There will be a lot of time in the training room for those three this week. Having just three quarterbacks on scholarship is a dangerous situation for Illinois. Too bad Jimmy Fitzgerald didn’t stick around for this season.

2. What is the best chance for Illinois to win another game? Probably not next Saturday. But maybe the following week at home against Minnesota. Or later in the season against Iowa or Northwestern. The good news for Illinois is it won’t have the first one-win season since 2003.

3. How many more games will Rutgers win ... this decade? The Scarlet Knights appear to be a long way from challenging anyone in the conference. Unfortunately, they were placed in the more difficult East Division. Sorry, New Jerseyians, but the team looks better suited for the American Conference. No offense. And, no OFFENSE.

4. What kind of mood is Jim Harbaugh in? You would think the goofy Michigan coach wouldn’t run up the score against Smith. Who knows. The 78 points against Rutgers was a bit of overkill. You get the feeling Harbaugh doesn’t care what others think or how it looks. His concern is the welfare of his alma mater.

5. Has the Illinois defense regained its mojo? The pick-six by Darius Mosely locked up the win and the players again seemed to be flying to the ball. Smith built his reputation on defense and the effort Saturday was closer to expectations.