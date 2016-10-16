Foster, Illini running with a purpose

CHAMPAIGN — Kendrick Foster and Reggie Corbin walked out of the visiting locker room at High Point Solutions Stadium at the same time Saturday afternoon.



Not quite step for step, but close. The two Illinois running backs spearheaded a solid rushing game at Rutgers during the Illini’s 24-7 win against the Scarlet Knights.



Corbin supplied his usual moves and big-play ability en route to 90 rushing yards on eight carries. Foster, however, became the workhorse back Illinois has tried to identify this season with a game-high 108 rushing yards. His 21 carries represented not only a career high for the Peoria native, but they were also the most by an Illinois running back in the Illini’s first six games under Lovie Smith.



“It was fun,” Foster said. “I’m not the one to complain about where my spot is or whatever, but I’m just making the most of my opportunity.”

Opportunity seldom knocked during Foster’s first three seasons at Illinois. He redshirted in 2013. Didn’t play in 2014. Only carried the ball 15 times for a meager 78 yards in 2015, with the majority of that output during the Illini’s 11th game of last season when he racked up 11 carries for 56 yards at Minnesota.

Now, the three-time first-team News-Gazette All-State pick at Peoria Richwoods is the guy at running back for Illinois.

Well, one of the guys.

“We’ve been getting great play from that tailback position,” Smith said. “We’re trying to get our playmakers the ball. As much as anything, we want to have balance to keep defenses off balance. The more guys you play in different roles, you’ll do that.”

A month ago, Illinois seemed to have no identity in its run game after netting only 3 rushing yards in its loss against Western Michigan. Fast forward a month later, and Illinois is averaging 189.8 rushing yards, good for sixth in the Big Ten, going into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at No. 4 Michigan (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten). For the Illini (2-4, 1-2) to pull off what would equate to no less than a stunning upset against the Wolverines, Foster needs to continue to deliver. Along with Corbin and

Ke’Shawn Vaughn, despite Vaughn’s role having diminished greatly since the start of Big Ten play.

Foster’s experience is an asset to the group, according to Corbin.

“He’s helped me a lot,” Corbin said. “He’s older than me. I may joke with him about that, but he’s smart. He’s been through things I haven’t been through. It’s nice to be around someone like that. He doesn’t try to treat me like a little brother. He listens to me, too. We feed off each other, and it’s the same thing with Ke’Shawn, too.”

All the praise thrown Foster’s way this season almost didn’t materialize. It’s well-documented that Foster intended to transfer, announcing his plans to do so shortly after the 2015 season ended. But he didn’t. And now he’s the Illini’s leading rusher entering the final six regular season games.

“It’s very humbling,” Foster said. “I went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I’m focused on the season now. I put that behind me. I’m more mature now. I’m 22 years old. I’m too old to worry about the past.”

Quarterback Chayce Crouch said Foster isn’t lacking for confidence now. His five rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh-most in the Big Ten, and his seven total touchdowns are tied for third. Those are reasons enough to feel good about what he’s accomplished — and what he can still do this season.

“His path has been a little different,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “We talked in the spring and trying to figure out what was best for him. He always runs with such heart and such emotion. He’s doing a great job for us.”