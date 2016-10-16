Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Oct. 16 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 10/16/2016 - 12:32pm | Bob Asmussen

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the AP Top 25 panel. Here
is this week's ballot:

TEAM   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Ohio State   2
3. Michigan   3
4. Clemson   4
5. Washington   5
6. Texas A&M   6
7. Louisville   7
8. Nebraska   10
9. Baylor   9
10. Wisconsin   8
11. Florida   13
12. West Virginia   14
13. Houston   18
14. Oklahoma   15
15. Navy   17
16. Boise State   19
17. Florida State   20
18. Arkansas   --
19. Tennessee   12
20. Western Michigan   23
21. Utah   25
22. Auburn   --
23. Colorado   --
24. North Carolina   --
25. Miami   16




 

