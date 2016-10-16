Oct. 16 Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the AP Top 25 panel. Here

is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREV.



1. Alabama 1

2. Ohio State 2

3. Michigan 3

4. Clemson 4

5. Washington 5

6. Texas A&M 6

7. Louisville 7

8. Nebraska 10

9. Baylor 9

10. Wisconsin 8

11. Florida 13

12. West Virginia 14

13. Houston 18

14. Oklahoma 15

15. Navy 17

16. Boise State 19

17. Florida State 20

18. Arkansas --

19. Tennessee 12

20. Western Michigan 23

21. Utah 25

22. Auburn --

23. Colorado --

24. North Carolina --

25. Miami 16









