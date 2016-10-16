Oct. 16 Asmussen Top 25
Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the AP Top 25 panel. Here
is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Ohio State 2
3. Michigan 3
4. Clemson 4
5. Washington 5
6. Texas A&M 6
7. Louisville 7
8. Nebraska 10
9. Baylor 9
10. Wisconsin 8
11. Florida 13
12. West Virginia 14
13. Houston 18
14. Oklahoma 15
15. Navy 17
16. Boise State 19
17. Florida State 20
18. Arkansas --
19. Tennessee 12
20. Western Michigan 23
21. Utah 25
22. Auburn --
23. Colorado --
24. North Carolina --
25. Miami 16
