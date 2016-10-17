The day after: Rutgers and Michigan

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Illinois leads 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, but the Scarlet Knights are starting to rally. On the first play of the quarter, Rutgers backup quarterback Giovanni Rescigno connects with Nick Arcidiacono for a short touchdown pass. After Illinois goes three and out, the Scarlet Knights are driving again and looking to cut the margin below double figures.

THE PLAY

Thanks to runs by Rescigno and Justin Goodwin, the Scarlet Knights move into Illinois territory. As third-down run by Robert Martin gives Rutgers a first down at the Ilini 25. On the next play, Rescigno drops back to pass.

THE RESULT

Illinois defensive back Darius Mosely is waiting. He jumps in front of Rescigno’s pass for an interception and takes off toward the end zone. He goes 78 yards with 9:32 left in the game.

THE OUTCOME

The rally is over. The Scarlet Knights don’t score again as Illinois ends a four-game skid with a 24-7 victory. It is the first Big Ten win of Lovie Smith’s Illinois career and moves the team within two games of .500.

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina

Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. Western Michigan

Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 W, 24-7 at Rutgers

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

The Wolverines took Saturday off, a well-deserved rest after pasting Rutgers 78-0. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are trying to set up a winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State for the Big Ten East title in the final game of the season.

WHO TO WATCH

Two-way sensation Jabril Peppers. He is averaging 19.6 yards on five runs, scoring two touchdowns. He leads the team in punt returns and has another score. On defense, he is second on the team in tackles. He is a modern-day Charles Woodson.

WHERE TO WATCH

After another game on ESPNews, it is back to BTN. The network has carried the bulk of the Illinois games so far this season.

REASON TO WATCH

Before the Big Ten added four schools and split into divisions, these two were rivals. Especially as far as the Illinois side was concerned. Sadly, the games are infrequent. But with the resurgence of the Wolverines under Harbaugh, avoiding them helps Illinois as it tries to rebuild. The best games for Illinois in the recent series have been in Ann Arbor.

MICHIGAN’s 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W, 63-3 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 10 W 51-14, vs. Central Florida

Sept. 17 W, 45-28 vs. Colorado

Sept. 24 W, 39-10 vs. Penn State

Oct. 1 W, 14-7 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 8 W, 78-0 at Rutgers



BY THE NUMBERS

— Former News-Gazette All-Stater Ty Isaac is among a deep and talented group of running backs, which includes Chris Evans, De’Von Smith and Karan Higdon. Isaac, from Joliet Catholic has 297 yards and four touchdowns.

— Illinois is a productive recruiting ground for the Wolverines. Seven from the state are on the current roster.

— Michigan moved up a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 without playing a game. The Wolverines jumped ahead of Clemson to No. 3 after the Tigers struggled to beat North Carolina State.