Fourth and long: Nelson wins Big Ten award

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:

1. Saturday’s game at Michigan, which doubles as the Wolverines’ homecoming game, will mark the second time Smith has coached against Jim Harbaugh, but the first time in the college ranks.

Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers beat Smith’s Chicago Bears 32-7 in 2012, the same season Harbaugh guided the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII.

“Jim’s a good football coach,” Smith said. “When you have good football coaches, of course, they help the Big Ten. He’s just a good, hard-nosed coach who loves his job. He’s been successful at every level. You expect his teams to play a certain way.”

Harbaugh and Smith both have connections with the Bears, even though their time with the state’s only NFL organization didn’t overlap. Harbaugh played quarterback with the Bears from 1987 to 1993 under Mike Ditka. Smith coached the Bears from 2004 to 2012.

None of that background matters, though, when the Illini and third-ranked Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in four years, when Illinois will try to snap a 19-game losing streak against ranked Big Ten opponents that dates back to 2007.

“We realize who we have this week,” Smith said. “We’re playing one of the best teams in the country at their place. We’ve been the homecoming team quite a bit this year, but we’re looking forward to that challenge ahead of us.”



2. Illinois strong safety Pat Nelson made his third career start at Rutgers. His game-high 14 tackles, to go along with 11/2 tackles for loss, earned him the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week accolade on Monday.

The Chicago Hales Franciscan product, who redshirted last season after tearing his ACL in a summer workout, is second on the team with 42 tackles, 36 of which have come in the last three games.

“He’s made a lot of tackles and given us good physical play,” Smith said. “We had seen him hit a few times before (in practice), but sometimes when you have guys ahead of you for whatever reason on the depth chart, and you haven’t gotten an opportunity (it gets overlooked). What he did to continue to play was his first snap. He made a big hit, and from there, we’ve seen him make tackle after tackle.”



3. Illinois will face one of the more dynamic players in the college game this weekend in Michigan junior Jabrill Peppers. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound New Jersey native — who has made 38 tackles playing seemingly all over the field to go along with 344 return yards and one touchdown and 98 rushing yards on only five carries for two touchdowns — is in serious discussion for the Heisman Trophy given his versatility and productivity.

What impresses Smith about Peppers?

“Everything,” the Illinois coach said. “He’s an outstanding football player, great football player (and) special football player. It doesn’t matter where he is.”



4. Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson were both in the press box this past Saturday at Rutgers, coaching with a view above the field. Nickerson made the move to the booth from the sidelines for the Big Ten opener at Nebraska, with McGee making the switch this month, too.

“I’ve always been on the field,” Nickerson said. “In a sense, you want to be on the field to be around the guys and look them in the eyeballs when they come off the field. The flip side is you still want to have the big-picture view of what’s going on. That’s been the trade-off from being right in guys’ faces and talking to them as opposed to getting them on the phone or relaying the message through the other coaches.”