Smith mum on starting QB at Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — Chayce Crouch said he hasn’t gotten stopped more walking around the Illinois campus in the last 10 days. Autograph requests aren’t overwhelming him, either.

But if the Illini quarterback could guide his program to an upset win at No. 3 Michigan this Saturday, then life might start to look a little different for Crouch.

Lovie Smith hasn’t come out publicly and said who he’ll start at quarterback against the Wolverines (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten), but Crouch was among the five Illini players who were available on Monday after Smith’s weekly press conference from the Memorial Stadium press box.

“I’m still the same,” Crouch said two days after making his first start and helping Illinois beat Rutgers 24-7 for Smith’s first Big Ten win.

“I don’t play football for recognition or play football to be liked or anything like that,” Crouch continued. “I play football because I love the game, and I love competing against other people. Nothing’s changed with that.”

Apparently, the same is true with Wes Lunt’s back injury that caused the fifth-year quarterback to miss the game against the Scarlet Knights. At least nothing has changed that Smith wants to divulge out in the open.

“Wes is getting better,” Smith said. “There is no program in the country that tells you or talks in detail about injuries. We’re not going to, either. You can understand why. We don’t go over an injury list, so I’m not going to go over an injury list or anything like that. We’ll see what happens the rest of the week.”

Crouch didn’t post quite the sterling numbers against Rutgers like he did when he replaced Lunt midway through the Illini’s 34-31 overtime loss to Purdue on Oct. 8.

He’ll gladly trade the 10 completions on 14 attempts that netted him 142 passing yards, in addition to 137 rushing yards on 17 carries, against the Boilermakers for the 92 passing yards on 6-of-14 throwing and an interception, as well as 25 rushing yards on 11 carries, he had in a win against Rutgers.

Illinois running back Kendrick Foster said he noticed a more calm demeanor from Crouch in the huddle compared to during his relief role against Purdue.

“Chayce is really aggressive and gritty,” Foster said. “He likes to get things done. He brings an energy to the huddle. He carried himself well in his first start. He did his part.”

If Crouch is once again tasked with starting for the second straight game, Foster is confident in what the Ohio native can do, even if it is against a Michigan defense that yields only 212.8 yards per game, tops in the nation.

“One thing I know about Chayce is he doesn’t give up,” Foster said. “He always fights. In every winter workout or spring conditioning session, he’s one of the first people to cross the finish line or one of the strongest people in the weight room. He’s going to put his body on the line.”

A native of Newark, Ohio, Crouch grew up about 45 minutes north of Columbus. While he wasn’t the biggest Ohio State fan in the world, he realized from an early age his dislike of the Wolverines.

“Who doesn’t in Ohio?” Crouch said. “There’s a couple people (who like Michigan), but when you’re first born, you’re an Ohio State fan. That’s kind of how it works. Then, you get old enough to realize there’s other teams out there and you’re not in that bubble anymore.”

Crouch, like every other one of his teammates, will play for the first time in their college career at Michigan Stadium, a venue Illinois hasn’t visited since 2012.

Since the two programs played to a 22-22 tie during the 1992 season, Illinois is 3-5 at the Big House, with its last win in 2008. Illinois has lost its last two games to the Wolverines on the road, with two drastically different outcomes. Ron Zook’s Illini lost 67-65 in triple overtime during the 2010 season, and Tim Beckman’s Illini were shut out 45-0 four years ago.

How Smith fares in his first trip leading Illinois to Ann Arbor — a place Illinois won’t visit again until at least 2020 — might depend on how well Crouch plays if he does start again Saturday.

“Michigan is a very talented football team that’s well-coached,” Crouch said. “It’s a huge game and a huge opportunity to go out and make a statement for this program.”