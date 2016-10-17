Tate: Youngsters offering hope for football future

Other Related Content Tate: Still work to be done

Illinois doesn’t receive many Big Ten football honors these days, so it was significant that safety Patrick Nelson was tabbed Freshman of the Week on Monday.

He had 14 tackles in the 24-7 win at Rutgers and shows 36 stops in three Big Ten games.

Nelson arrived last year from Hales Franciscan with a reputation as a hitter, but an injury forced him to redshirt. He’s making up for lost time.

Sophomore quarterback Chayce Crouch and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jamal Milan also drew special praise from Lovie Smith on Monday. They are leaders in an unanticipated youth movement as we pass midseason.

“This has evolved,” Smith said. “Coming in new, you have an idea based on what the players have done previously. Once you get to games, the players tell you who should start and who should play.

The starters are younger, but that’s not what we are looking at. We judge it on who makes the most plays.”



Young, but not restless

Nelson and East St. Louis freshman Stanley Green are now the starters at safety, at which seniors Taylor Barton and Caleb Day were originally penciled in.

“That’s based on something they’ve shown either in practice or on special teams, or our not liking what we’ve seen (by others) in the games,” Smith said.

This is important because one of the expressed concerns about Smith’s reclamation job was that the team might be weaker next season than in this one. In other words, no improvement.

After all, even with center Joe Spencer ailing Sept. 3, the Illini had 10 senior starters against Murray State in the season opener, and supposedly little depth. Particularly worrisome long-range was the defensive line, at which the top five players were seniors.

Lovie’s Illini have gotten a lot younger in the last month. Milan and true freshman Kenyon Jackson have responded well with starts at defensive tackle, just as another true freshman, Darta Lee, did in the offensive line. The outside backers going to Michigan are sophomores Tre Watson and Julian Jones, with Watson showing 32 stops in the three Big Ten games.



Better outlook ahead?

This is not to say they’re world beaters, but they’ll have more experience in 2017 than previously thought. It alters the outlook.

On offense, redshirting Dre Brown will be part of an overachieving group of ball carriers. Mikey Dudek could rejoin Malik Turner in a deep corps of receivers. Tight end is promising due to the heavy emphasis in the 2016 freshman class, and offensive line injuries have necessitated starts by five non-seniors. (While all five original starters are now intact, Smith indicated some disappointment in their performance.)

Defensively, with Jackson, Milan and Tito Odenigbo stepping forward, Smith has non-seniors getting heavy work at every position except defensive end. Not to overlook the contributions of cornerback Darius Mosely and middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson, but they’ll be more easily replaced than finding ends like Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Gimel President.

Smoot, who played every defensive down at Rutgers, said Monday: “Jackson and Milan are getting experience, and I feel like they’ve added depth up front. They go hard.”

Look for the Smith staff to search high and low for transfers like Phillips, President and last year’s star, Jihad Ward.

In any case, the 2017 situation doesn’t look as dire as it did in August.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.