Lunt back at practice
CHAMPAIGN — After the usual day off on Monday, the Illinois quarterbacks went back to work on Tuesday.
All of them.
Wes Lunt, who missed Saturday’s game at Rutgers with a back injury, was in full pads. So were Chayce Crouch, who led the team to a win against the Scarlet Knights, and third-string Jeff George Jr.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said of Lunt’s return. “Again, we’re making progress.”
The Illini travel to Michigan for Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Wolverines.
Illinois has played well in recent trips to Ann Arbor, winning two of the last five. One of the losses was a 67-65 triple-overtime thriller in 2010.
In 2008, former quarterback Juice Williams had one of the best performances in school history, running and throwing for 431 yards in a 45-20 Illinois victory.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.