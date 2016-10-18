Lunt back at practice

CHAMPAIGN — After the usual day off on Monday, the Illinois quarterbacks went back to work on Tuesday.



All of them.



Wes Lunt, who missed Saturday’s game at Rutgers with a back injury, was in full pads. So were Chayce Crouch, who led the team to a win against the Scarlet Knights, and third-string Jeff George Jr.



“It’s a step in the right direction,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said of Lunt’s return. “Again, we’re making progress.”



The Illini travel to Michigan for Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Wolverines.



Illinois has played well in recent trips to Ann Arbor, winning two of the last five. One of the losses was a 67-65 triple-overtime thriller in 2010.



In 2008, former quarterback Juice Williams had one of the best performances in school history, running and throwing for 431 yards in a 45-20 Illinois victory.







