Turner remembers stunning Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — The deal cost Ron Turner the price of a new four-wheeler. It was worth it.



In the fall of 1999, Turner’s sons, Morgan and Cameron, were pestering him to buy an all-terrain vehicle for their Champaign home.



Then the coach at Illinois, Turner and his team were on their way to Michigan for a game against the ninth-ranked Wolverines. The Illini were 24-point underdogs.



“For whatever reason, I had a feeling we were going to win the game,” Turner said.



“I said, ‘All right, tell you what, guys, if we win this game, I’ll buy you a four-wheeler.’ Wendy (Turner’s wife) said, ‘What are you doing?’ ”



Early on, it looked like a good bet for the Wolverines. Lloyd Carr’s team took a 27-7 lead and was in control.



But the Illini rallied behind the passing of Kurt Kittner, who started the comeback with a fourth-down touchdown toss to Walter Young. Next came a short TD pass to tight end Brian Hodges.



Illinois took a lead late in the game on Rocky Harvey’s catch and run, which ended with his dive into the end zone. He scored an insurance touchdown on a 54-yard run in the final minutes.



“All we were trying to do was get a first down,” Turner said. “Who knew he was going to break it for a touchdown? We would have told him, ‘If you get out on the open like that, run down to the 2 and fall down.”



Michigan tried to rally behind quarterback Tom Brady.



“Tom Brady wasn’t Tom Brady at that time,” Turner said. “He was a good player, but we didn’t know who he was.”



Brady was intercepted by Tony Francis in the end zone. Francis fumbled, but the ball was recovered by teammate Muhammad Abdullah for a Michigan safety in the 35-29 final.



“That game got us to believe, ‘Hey, we can do it,’ ” Turner said.



Turner went out the next weekend and bought a four-wheeler. The family still has it.



Important series



Illinois plays Michigan on Saturday for the first time since 2012. During Turner’s time in C-U, the teams played six games, with Michigan winning five.



Turner wishes the teams played every year. Ohio State, another historical opponent for Illinois, is off the schedule this season.



“We looked forward to those games,” Turner said. “For whatever reason, we usually had really good games against both teams.”



The 1999 win in Ann Arbor set up the Illini for their first bowl bid in five years.



“When people ask me about Illinois and the turning point, that was the game that got us going,” Turner said.



The 2000 home game against Michigan became notorious for officiating reasons. In a 35-31 loss to the Wolverines, the Illini were hurt by two late fumble calls. One against Michigan that was ruled down and one against Illinois that was ruled a turnover.



Instant replay wasn’t used then. In fact, the results and outcry afterward led the Big Ten to take a closer look.



“We voted on replay the year before, and it was two for it, me and another guy,” Turner said. “The next year, they voted, and it was the other way. Michigan and Ohio State were the only ones voting against it. Joe Paterno stood up and said, ‘Hey, Ron’s game against Michigan was ridiculous, and that’s why we need instant replay.’ ”



Waiting, watching



These days, Turner has some unexpected free time. He was in his fourth year as Florida International head coach when the school fired him on Sept. 25.



The Golden Panthers were 0-4 to start the season, with losses to Big Ten schools Indiana and Maryland.



Turner thought the season would turn once Florida International started Conference USA play. And it has. The school has won three consecutive games under interim coach Ron Cooper.



“I was disappointed not to be able to at least finish the season and see where we are,” Turner said. “I saw the look in their eyes and the body language after that last loss, and they were very positive and knew we had a really difficult nonconference schedule. They believed, and they bought in.”



FIU was Turner’s third college head coaching job.



“I can walk away with my head held high because the program is in a lot better position right now than when I took over,” said Turner, who was in the fourth year of a five-year deal.



Turner spent one year at San Jose State in 1992 and eight years at Illinois from 1997 to 2004. He led the Illini to the outright Big Ten title in 2001 when they finished 10-2 and won seven in a row in the conference.



The lone regular-season loss in 2001 came against Michigan in the Big Ten opener.



“It didn’t kill us, and it didn’t demoralize our guys,” Turner said.



Turner turns 63 in early December. He is not done with football.



“I’m ready for the next chapter,” Turner said. “I think I will coach again. I still enjoy it, and I have a passion for it. I love being around the guys and helping impact them. I want to stay in the game.”



Morgan and Cameron are both assistant coaches, Morgan at Stanford and Cameron with the Carolina Panthers. Ron Turner plans to visit them and his daughters in Chicago.



“I’ve never had time off in the fall,” Turner said.