Michigan is favored by how much?
Illinois is a 36-point underdog going into Saturday’s game at Michigan. Only twice in the last 25 years have the Illini been a bigger underdog.
With the help of the nice folks at Bovada.lv, here are the 10 biggest point spreads against Illinois during the past 25 years:
Nov. 15, 1997 at Ohio State
Spread: +39.5
Final: Ohio State, 41-6
Comment: Ron Turner’s winless team played its best game all season the next week, losing by 10 to Michigan State
Oct. 10, 1998 vs. Ohio State
Spread: +36.5
Final: Ohio State, 41-0
Comment: Joe Germaine came up big for No. 1 Buckeyes, throwing for 300 yards and three scores
Nov. 5, 2005 at Ohio State
Spread: +35.5
Final: Ohio State, 40-2
Comment: Only Illinois scoring came on Kevin Mitchell’s return of an extra point. Ron Zook got even two years later
Oct. 31, 1998 at Penn State
Spread: +34
Final: Penn State, 27-0
Comment: Turner’s second Illinois team bounced back the next week with second Big Ten win against Indiana
Nov. 9, 1996 vs Ohio State
Spread: +29
Final: Ohio State, 48-0
Comment: Lou Tepper was fired two days later, but allowed to coach the final two games of the season
Nov. 1, 2014 at Ohio State
Spread: +28
Final: Ohio State, 55-14
Comment: Tim Beckman’s final Illinois team took two of its last three to earn a bowl bid
Nov. 4, 1992 at Michigan
Spread: +28
Final: 22-22 (tie)
Comment: Undefeated Wolverines fumbled 10 times and had six turnovers, which caused coach Gary Moeller to say “That’s sickening.”
Oct. 18, 2003 at Michigan
Spread: +27.5
Final: Michigan, 56-14
Comment: Wolverines led 35-0 at halftime and had twice as many yards as Illini, 519-252. Pierre Thomas scored both Illlini touchdowns
Sept. 27, 1997 at Iowa
Spread: +27.5
Final: Iowa, 38-10
Comment: Turner’s Big Ten opener was one of five against ranked teams in 1997
Oct. 11, 2014 at Wisconsin
Spread: +27
Final: Wisconsin, 38-28
Comment: After back-to-back losses to open the Big Ten Illini actually led 14-7 going into the second quarter
Comments
