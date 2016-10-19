Tate: QB mystery continues

Everyone loves a mystery.



So I asked Illinois quarterback Chayce Crouch: In running less and attempting so few downfield passes at Rutgers, was your right shoulder ailing, as was repeatedly implied on the TV broadcast? Were you hurting?



Crouch: “My arm was fine. I just ran the plays that were called (by coordinator Garrick McGee). We were running the ball well, so we stuck to our game plan (in a 24-7 win).”



OK, but if your arm hampered your ability to throw, would you tell me?



“Yeah, I would,” Crouch said.



He sounded truthful to me.



But neither he nor Wes Lunt (back injury) participated in the early part of practice Wednesday. That creates a strong likelihood that Jeff George Jr. will be thrown into the fire at Michigan. George has handled the bulk of the QB work through midweek.



Stop the run, please



Another mystery: How can a team rank No. 9 in the country in tackles for loss and be so inept at rushing defense? The Illini are averaging 8.3 stops behind the line, but the last five opponents are averaging 224 ground yards and 22 first downs. The UI defenders appear overmatched.



This after Lovie Smith praised the defensive line in August as being the “team strength” and possessing NFL-quality members.



It appears some front-four defenders abandon their gaps in an effort to reach the quarterback or simply are being defeated by superior blockers. The third possibility is lack of coordination that often occurs with a new coaching system.



Outside linebacking also comes into question with the demotion of early-season starter James Crawford and the more extensive use of sophomores Tre Watson and Julian Jones.



For comparison, Michigan is one of nine Division I teams allowing fewer than 100 yards on the ground. And 96 of 128 members hold foes under 200. Counting Murray State (minus-10 rushing here on Sept. 3), the UI ranks No. 79 in giving up 185.5.



Four recovered fumbles and a key interception saved the day at Rutgers, where the Knights reached the Illini 26-yard line six times and scored just seven points. In the previous four Illinois games, the Illini recovered two fumbles.



Staying ahead of the pack



Mystery No. 3: Is that legal?



Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drew more attention last Friday when he “worked the chains” at a high school game in California and announced the homecoming queen at halftime. Harbaugh is miles ahead of everyone in finding unconventional ways to attract prospective players.



Undefeated Michigan has played one road game, and Yahoo’s Pat Forde says that doesn’t count because it was Rutgers (78-0 win by the Wolverines).



At his caustic best, Forde called Saturday’s homecoming date against Illinois a “glorified scrimmage,” stating further that the Rutgers-bye-Illinois stretch is part of Michigan’s three-week spa treatment.



Standing pat — for now



Mystery No. 4: What happened with Big 12 expansion?



Stunned by past departures of Missouri, Nebraska, Texas A&M and Colorado, the 10 remaining schools will keep their round-robin football schedule and a key addition, a money-generating football playoff.



The stand-pat choice, said to be unanimous, was basically a marketplace decision that will allow those 10 to keep their record allocations from Fox and ESPN, neither of which favored expansion.



With eight years left of their media contract, this closes the issue after 19 candidates were reduced to 11 for final interviews. Hot choice Houston is thereby left out of the Power 5, creating the strong likelihood that coveted coach Tom Herman will give serious consideration to the open LSU job and, if it comes open, Texas.



