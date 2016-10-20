Big Ten football glance: Nebraska tunes up for big games

THE STANDINGS

East Division

Team Conf. All

Michigan 3-0 6-0

Ohio State 3-0 6-0

Penn State 2-1 4-2

Maryland 1-2 4-2

Indiana 1-2 3-3

Michigan State 0-3 2-4

Rutgers 0-4 2-5

West Division

Team Conf. All

Nebraska 3-0 6-0

Iowa 3-1 5-2

Northwestern 2-1 3-3

Minnesota 1-2 4-2

Wisconsin 1-2 4-2

Purdue 1-2 3-3

Illinois 1-2 2-4

THE SCHEDULE

Want to know what games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who compiled another mediocre 3-3 mark last week, falling to 43-18 on the season. And looking at this week’s swath of toss-up games, his record could plunge even further south.



No. 10 Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Todd McShay

Quick. Name a two-loss team in the country that is better than the Badgers. Sure, folks in Madison would still be partying if Paul Chryst’s team had knocked Ohio State from the ranks of the unbeaten. But losses to the Buckeyes and Michigan, the country’s top two teams outside of Alabama, is nothing to feel bad about. Given the unstable nature of the Big Ten West, it’s not crazy to think Wisconsin could play at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis the first Saturday in December. Especially if Wisconsin wins this game, considering the winner of the last two meetings between the foes — Iowa in 2015 and Wisconsin in 2014 — have gone on to play in the Big Ten title game.

Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 24-14



Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPNU (Thumbs down; start Game 6 prep)

TV talent: Anish Shroff and Ahmad Brooks

Even with quarterback Mitch Leidner unlikely to play for the second straight week, the Golden Gophers should have no problem during their homecoming game. All backup Conor Rhoda has to do for the second straight week is hand the ball off to Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks and let Minnesota’s talented 1-2 running back punch wear down a subpar Scarlet Knights defense.

Daniels’ pick: Minnesota, 35-10



Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN (Thumbs up)

TV talent: Scott Graham and J Leman

Former News-Gazette first-team All-State quarterback Clayton Thorson just completed another pass to Austin Carr. And another former N-G first-team All-State pick, Justin Jackson, just ran for a first down and then some. The 54 points the Wildcats put up on Michigan State last Saturday in East Lansing certainly made people pay attention, considering the Spartans had never allowed that many points inside Spartan Stadium. There’s some seasons — OK, every season — where it seems like the Wildcats’ men’s basketball team won’t top that mark in a game. The Wildcats likely won’t get much resistance from the Hoosiers’ defense in Evanston this weekend, so another high-scoring game is a distinct possibility.

Daniels’ pick: Northwestern, 38-35



Illinois at No. 3 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; find Clayton Kershaw voodoo doll)

TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington

Ex-Joliet Catholic standout Ty Isaac, another former N-G first-team All-State pick, nearly picked Illinois ahead of Michigan when he transferred from Southern Cal in the summer of 2014. While he hasn’t come close to the production he had in his prep days, Isaac goes into Saturday with 297 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He, Chris Evans (400 rushing yards, 3 TDs), De’Veon Smith (336 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and Karan Higdon (253 rushing yards, 5 TDs) give Michigan more than enough options in the backfield. For an Illinois defense that has allowed four running backs to top 100 yards this season, the quartet of Michigan ball carries might be asking for more work this Saturday.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 42-17



Purdue at No. 8 Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., ABC (Thumbs down; start sticking pins in said doll)

TV talent: Mike Patrick, Ed Cunningham and Dr. Jerry Punch

Yawn. That’s likely the collective sentiment of Nebraska fans this week. The real test for the Cornhuskers awaits on Oct. 29 at Wisconsin, and then Nov. 5 at Ohio State. Those two games will fully determine whether Nebraska is ready to be back on the national stage. What Purdue produces in its first game under interim coach Gerad Parker is anyone’s guess, but don’t expect the end result to look too much different than what it did under Darrell Hazell.

Daniels’ pick: Nebraska, 49-14



Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN (Thumbs down; try not to think about World Series)

TV talent: Eric Collins, Glen Mason and Allison Hayes

Many people before the season projected this as a must-win game for Michigan State. For the simple reason of keeping intact the Spartans’ hopes of reaching a second straight national semifinal ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Michigan. Hardly anyone thought Michigan State would need to beat the Terrapins to keep its middling bowl chances alive. But that’s the situation Mark Dantonio’s program is facing after four straight losses. The main problem among a slew the Spartans are dealing with? Trying to stop anyone after giving up 54 points to Northwestern.

Daniels’ pick: Michigan State, 31-27



No. 2 Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., ABC

TV talent: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Sam Ponder

The atmosphere will be loud. Again. And it’s a road night game for the Buckeyes. Again. Doesn’t seem to faze Urban Meyer’s team, though. Ohio State has won a school-record 20 consecutive true road games, the longest streak in the nation. The winning ways away from Columbus represent the most since Miami won 20 straight between 1984 and 1988. These Buckeyes aren’t outlaws like the Hurricanes were portrayed back in the day. They just win, win and keep on winning. James Franklin could use some help if some of the students at what is likely a sold-out Beaver Stadium rush the field and the officials let them stay on defense. Otherwise, expect Ohio State to win. Again.

Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 38-21

AWARD WATCH: HOW MATT DANIELS SEES IT

Big Ten MVP

Player, School Prev.

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 2

Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 1

Curtis Samuel, Ohio State 3

Wilton Speight, Michigan 4

T. Armstrong Jr., Neb. 5

Illini MVP

Name, Pos. Prev.

Hardy Nickerson, LB 3

Kendrick Foster, RB —

Reggie Corbin, RB 4

Chayce Crouch, QB 2

Wes Lunt, QB 5

Coach of the Year

Coach, School Prev.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 2

Mike Riley, Nebraska 3

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 4

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa 5

Bowl Outlook

Bowl Team

Playoff Ohio State

Rose Michigan

Citrus Nebraska

Outback Wisconsin

TaxSlayer Iowa

Holiday Penn State

Music City Minnesota

Foster Farms Northwestern

Pinstripe Maryland

Heart of Dallas Indiana