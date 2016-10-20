Linebackers will prove critical at Ann Arbor

Image Gallery: UI Football Media Day 2016 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Head Coach Lovie Smith with his players at Media Day. University of Illinois Football Media Day. Sunday, August 14, 2016 at Memorial Stadium.

CHAMPAIGN — Great play from linebackers almost has come to define Lovie Smith as a coach.

It helps when the Illinois football head has watched the following linebackers, to name a few, develop under his watch:

— Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs with the Chicago Bears.

— London Fletcher and Pisa Tinoisamoa with the St. Louis Rams.

— Hardy Nickerson in Smith’s first stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the linebackers coach, as well as Lavonte David the last two seasons with Smith as the Buccaneers’ head coach.

“It’s a different type of guy that’s playing linebacker now,” Smith said. “You need a guy that can, of course, (be) tough enough to play inside of the box, but someone athletic enough to guard receivers and to play zone coverage out in space. That’s the model of a linebacker that we like.”

The latest batch of linebackers Smith is working with — Hardy Nickerson the younger, Tre Watson and Julian Jones — will likely play a significant amount of snaps Saturday at Michigan.

The third-ranked Wolverines (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) are the first pro-style offense the Illini (2-4, 1-2) will face in Smith’s first season.

“They’ll be on the field a whole lot more this week based on the personnel that Michigan likes on offense,” said the elder Nickerson, the Illini defensive coordinator and father of the UI middle linebacker who goes by the same name. “We’ll be relying on those guys to play well for us. They’re going to be real important.”

The younger Nickerson mans the middle linebacker spot for the Illini, and he goes into Saturday with a team-high 58 tackles, averaging a Big Ten-leading 9.7 per game.

The California transfer is looking forward to what’s featured by the Michigan offense, which features four running backs with at least 250 yards and a quarterback in first-year starter Wilton Speight who has thrown for 1,194 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes.

“The past couple weeks, we’ve been playing a lot of spread offenses, but we’re about to go in the heart of the Big Ten and play some downhill teams with fullbacks,” the younger Nickerson said. “This is what I’m excited for. In the Pac-12, we always had Stanford to play each season, and that was our buckle-up-type game, where you bring the pads. I’m excited that we’re headed down this stretch where we’re going to be playing these pro-style offenses. This is the football that I always thought the Big Ten was about.”

Watson, the weakside linebacker, has started the previous three games for the Illini. The redshirt sophomore from Tampa is third on the team with 41 tackles and is tied for the team lead, along with defensive end Dawuane Smoot and defensive tackle Jamal Milan, with two forced fumbles.

“With hearing it every single day and really repping that out, it lets you know that (turnovers are) an important part of the game,” Watson said. “You’re on defense, but if you take the ball away, you’re off the field. It’s pretty simple. We as a team have grown more and more comfortable with that. We were able to take the ball away at Rutgers and not just rely on them giving the ball to us.”

The Illini are coming off their best takeaway performance during Smith’s tenure, with five takeaways at Rutgers — four fumble recoveries and an interception — and will need to have another strong showing in that category if they want to pull off the upset of the Big Ten season.

“Obviously, Michigan is a very high-caliber team, but they don’t do anything wild or try to trick you and spread everything out very often,” Watson said. “They’re just going to come at you. We’re going to come right back. I look forward to that.”

Jones is slated to make his second start at strongside linebacker after he first started three weeks ago at Nebraska. The sophomore from Atlanta has 16 tackles on the season, but he and Watson could possibly become a reliable tandem as their careers progress at Illinois.

“Those guys have gotten better each week,” the elder Nickerson said of Watson and Jones. “They’ve stepped in and provided some energy for us and some juice for us. They’re only going to get better as they go along.”

The younger Nickerson agrees.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence, playing fast and playing physical,” he said. “Both have played smart for us, understand their job and have been getting it done.”

What is noticeable about the last three upsets Illinois has pulled on Michigan in Ann Arbor is the stellar offensive play from former Illini quarterbacks — Juice Williams in 2008, Kurt Kittner in 1999 and Johnny Johnson in 1993.

But Illinois also received superb play from linebackers in those wins. Brit Miller tied for team-high honors with nine tackles, including two sacks, during the 45-20 win in 2008. Danny Clark led the Illini with 12 tackles, including three for loss, during the 35-29 win in 1999. And Simeon Rice forced the game-changing fumble to set up Johnson’s game-winning touchdown pass to Jim Klein in the closing second during the 24-21 win in 1993.

So the role of the younger Nickerson, Watson and Jones on Saturday is significant.

“It starts with the linebackers getting the whole front lined up and getting everybody the call,” the younger Nickerson said. “Michigan is a team that likes to shift and motion a lot, so adjusting to that and getting everybody adjusted is key. It falls on us.”