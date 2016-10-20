Whitman: varsity hockey at UI not in immediate future

University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman said adding hockey as a men's varsity sport is not in the immediate plans for the university.



Whitman hosted a live Facebook chat on Thursday morning and was asked when hockey will be recognized as a UI sport. Hockey is currently a club sport at the university.



Whitman said choosing the sports the school has at the varsity level is one of the biggest decisions he has to make as AD. He said there are a lot of moving parts when it comes to analyzing those kind of decisions. That includes many athletic facilities that need attention.

Whitman said another factor is Title IX, which requires universities to give equal treatment to men's and women's sports.



Whitman said Penn State University added hockey as a men's and women's sport in 2010. The teams started playing as an NCAA independent in 2012 before becoming a part of the Big Ten Conference the following year. But Whitman says that was thanks to a $100 million donation to help build a new facility.