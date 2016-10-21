Final word: QB will be game-time decision

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Chayce Crouch, Jeff George Jr. and Wes Lunt all made the trip to Michigan on Friday.



Which one starts at quarterback for Illinois won’t be known until kickoff.



“Game-day decision,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said after the team’s Friday workout at Memorial Stadium. “Everybody’s getting better.”



George, son of Illini great Jeff George Sr., has only played in one college game: the season opener this year against Murray State. He redshirted in 2015.



His dad played two games for Illinois against Michigan, losing 38-9 in 1988 at Ann Arbor and 24-10 in 1989 at Champaign.

✰ ✰ ✰



The flight home from Ann Arbor won’t be in time for the first pitch, but Smith plans to watch tonight’s Game 6 of the NLCS between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.



“I’m cheering for the Cubs to win,” Smith said. “Joe Maddon is a friend. I’m hoping they can get it done.



“I’ll catch it right when it’s really exciting.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith will work in another iconic Big Ten building on Saturday. But he has coached at Michigan Stadium before.



In 1995, Smith was an assistant at Ohio State when the Buckeyes lost in Ann Arbor.



“It’s been a long time since I’ve been there,” Smith said. “The game didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”



Michigan defeated the Buckeyes 31-23. He is excited to be going back.



“When you get a chance to go to one of the older, traditional stadiums, it’s neat,” Smith said.

✰ ✰ ✰

The temperatures are starting to drop, with highs at kickoff on Saturday expected to be in the low 50s. You won’t see Smith in a parka.



“I’ll start bundling up when it gets cold,” Smith said.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Illini had their usual workout at home before loading onto buses for the short ride to the airport.



The team had about an hour flight to Michigan, landing in Ypsilanti.



The team traveled by bus to headquarters at The Henry in Dearborn. The players had dinner before returning to their rooms.



Saturday’s game is at 2:30 p.m. The Illini will have a 38-mile ride from Dearborn to Ann Arbor.



✰ ✰ ✰



Smith worked against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh when both were in the NFL. How well do they know each other?



“Professionally, pretty well,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve had a few conversations with him and coached against him the one time in 2012.”



Harbaugh is impressed with Smith’s early work at Illinois. He understands the NFL-to-college move, working with the 49ers before taking over the Wolverines.



“I think they’re doing a good job,” Harbaugh said. “Four of their losses have come to teams that are in the top 20. They’ve acquitted themselves well. I think they are improving.



“Defensively, they are very good schematically, very talented players.”



✰ ✰ ✰



Former Illinois coach Ron Turner worked for Harbaugh at Stanford. Briefly.



In 2010, Turner joined the Cardinal after being fired as the offensive coordinator with the Bears. But a few weeks later, Turner had a chance to return to the NFL as the Colts’ receivers coach.



“That didn’t sit too well with him,” Turner said. “I said, ‘Hey, I want to recommend Pep Hamilton.’ He was with me in Chicago, and he knows what we do offensively. He hired him, so he couldn’t have been too mad. I would still call him a friend.”



Turner admires Harbaugh’s work.



“He’s just extremely competitive,” Turner said. “He knows how to motivate these guys and get the most out of them. He’s a great coach.”



Their relationship dates to the 1993 season, when Turner was the Bears’ offensive coordinator under Dave Wannstedt and Harbaugh was in his last year as quarterback with the team.



✰ ✰ ✰



Michigan spent Friday night at The Graduate Ann Arbor. The team’s commute to Michigan Stadium on Saturday will be a short one.



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois freshman linebacker Dele Harding could have been entering the field on Saturday from the home locker room.



Harding originally committed to Michigan before a late change to Illinois.



What happened?



“It was part of God’s plan,” Harding said. “I ended up here.”



Harding attended Michigan games before picking the school. He liked the support and the academic reputation.



“Everything that attracted me here (to Illinois), it was pretty much the same thing,” Harding said.



Harding signed with former Illinois coach Bill Cubit. He was a late commit to the 2016 class.



“I visited two days before Signing Day,” Harding said.



The Elkton, Md., product has played in every game this season, primarily on special teams. He has three tackles.



“We like him as a player,” Smith said. “He’s got a good skill set for what we’re looking for at the linebacker position. He’ll hit. He’s physical. He has good movement. I like everything about him.”







