How they line up: Illinois at Michigan

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Michigan:



Illini (2-4)



OFFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



7 Quarterback OR Chayce Crouch 6-4 225 So.



12 Quarterback OR Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.



3 Quarterback Jeff George Jr. 6-3 205 R-Fr.



22 Running back Kendrick Foster 5-9 200 Jr.



39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



72 Left guard Gabe Megginson 6-5 300 Jr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Player to watch: Kendrick Foster. The Peoria native is brimming with confidence. And why wouldn’t he be after his stellar performance at Rutgers, where he racked up a career-high 21 carries en route to 108 yards and both offensive touchdowns for the Illini. He’ll likely continue to split time in the backfield with Reggie Corbin, with Ke’Shawn Vaughn maybe getting a carry or two. But if Foster can run as effectively as he did against the Scarlet Knights — and that’s a big if, given how strong the Michigan defense is — he gives Illinois a chance to possibly keep the game somewhat competitive.



DEFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



11 Tackle Chunky Clements 6-3 295 Sr.



95 Tackle Kenyon Jackson 6-0 290 Fr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



33 Weakside linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 So.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



2 Strongside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



17 Free safety Stanley Green 5-11 195 Fr.



21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.



24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.



Player to watch: Dawuane Smoot. Perhaps his performance at Rutgers was foreshadowing of what to expect from the defensive end for the second half of the season. The NFL prospect recorded the first sack of his season and caused numerous disruptions for the Scarlet Knights. If he can get to Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight a time or two, along with helping set the edge on the run game, the Illini front four might have a chance to affect the flow of the Wolverines’ offense.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (2-4 at Illinois, 2-4 overall in first season).



Wolverines (6-0)



OFFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



3 Quarterback Wilton Speight 6-6 243 Jr.



4 Running back De’Veon Smith 5-11 228 Sr.



19 Fullback Henry Poggi 6-4 257 Sr.



82 Wide receiver Amara Darboh 6-2 215 Sr.



88 Tight end Jake Butt 6-6 250 Sr.



2 Tight end Devin Asiasi 6-3 287 Fr.



76 Left tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty 6-6 311 Jr.



74 Left guard Ben Bredeson 6-5 310 Fr.



52 Center Mason Cole 6-5 305 Jr.



67 Right guard Kyle Kalis 6-5 305 Sr.



78 Right tackle Erik Magnuson 6-6 305 Sr.



Player to watch: Jake Butt. He is easily the most talented tight end the Illini will face this season. His 23 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdown catches are second on the team, only behind Amara Darboh. Whenever Speight needs a safety valve or someone reliable to throw the ball to, he focuses in on Butt. The physically imposing tight end is also vital in the Michigan run game, and his superb skill set should have him playing on Sundays next fall.



DEFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



43 End Chris Wormley 6-6 302 Sr.



99 Tackle Matt Godin 6-6 294 Sr.



96 Tackle Ryan Glasgow 6-4 299 Sr.



33 End Taco Charlton 6-6 272 Sr.



42 Weakside linebacker Ben Gedeon 6-3 247 Sr.



5 Middle linebacker Jabrill Peppers 6-1 205 Jr.



9 Strongside linebacker Mike McCray 6-4 248 Sr.



8 Cornerback Channing Stribling 6-2 175 Sr.



44 Strong safety Delano Hill 6-1 215 Sr.



25 Free safety Dymonte Thomas 6-2 199 Sr.



26 Cornerback Jourdan Lewis 5-11 186 Sr.



Player to watch: Jabrill Peppers. The Wolverines have a veteran and productive defense. It’s easy to see why they’re leading the nation in total defense with the bevy of playmakers they have at their disposal. But none is more dynamic than Peppers, who can affect a game in a multitude of ways. His 38 tackles rank second on the team, but he leads the Wolverines with 10 tackles for loss. The trickiest part for Illinois will be figuring out where he is coming from, too, because Michigan lines him up all over the field. And that’s not including his contributions on offense and special teams.



Head coach: Jim Harbaugh (16-3 at Michigan; 45-24 overall in six seasons).



Prediction: Michigan 42, Illinois 17



Illinois hasn’t defeated a ranked Big Ten foe since stunning then-top-ranked Ohio State in 2007 on the road. The first trip for Illinois to Ann Arbor since 2012 doesn’t end in quite the same fashion, though. The Wolverines are too talented, too determined on getting into the national semifinals, and Harbaugh won’t tolerate any let-up against an inferior opponent. Michigan goes up big in the first half before the Illini add some late touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the loss look a little bit more respectable. (N-G prediction record: 3-3)

