How they line up: Illinois at Michigan

Fri, 10/21/2016 - 11:48pm | Matt Daniels

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Michigan:

Illini (2-4)

OFFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

7    Quarterback OR    Chayce Crouch    6-4    225    So.

12    Quarterback OR    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

3    Quarterback    Jeff George Jr.    6-3    205    R-Fr.

22    Running back    Kendrick Foster    5-9    200    Jr.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

72    Left guard    Gabe Megginson    6-5    300    Jr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Player to watch: Kendrick Foster. The Peoria native is brimming with confidence. And why wouldn’t he be after his stellar performance at Rutgers, where he racked up a career-high 21 carries en route to 108 yards and both offensive touchdowns for the Illini. He’ll likely continue to split time in the backfield with Reggie Corbin, with Ke’Shawn Vaughn maybe getting a carry or two. But if Foster can run as effectively as he did against the Scarlet Knights — and that’s a big if, given how strong the Michigan defense is — he gives Illinois a chance to possibly keep the game somewhat competitive.

DEFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

11    Tackle    Chunky Clements    6-3    295    Sr.

95    Tackle    Kenyon Jackson    6-0    290    Fr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

33    Weakside linebacker    Tre Watson    6-2    235    So.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

2    Strongside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

17    Free safety    Stanley Green    5-11    195    Fr.

21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Dawuane Smoot. Perhaps his performance at Rutgers was foreshadowing of what to expect from the defensive end for the second half of the season. The NFL prospect recorded the first sack of his season and caused numerous disruptions for the Scarlet Knights. If he can get to Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight a time or two, along with helping set the edge on the run game, the Illini front four might have a chance to affect the flow of the Wolverines’ offense.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (2-4 at Illinois, 2-4 overall in first season).

Wolverines (6-0)

OFFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

3    Quarterback    Wilton Speight    6-6    243    Jr.

4    Running back    De’Veon Smith    5-11    228    Sr.

19    Fullback    Henry Poggi    6-4    257    Sr.

82    Wide receiver    Amara Darboh    6-2    215    Sr.

88    Tight end    Jake Butt    6-6    250    Sr.

2    Tight end    Devin Asiasi    6-3    287    Fr.

76    Left tackle    Juwann Bushell-Beatty     6-6    311    Jr.

74    Left guard    Ben Bredeson    6-5    310    Fr.

52    Center    Mason Cole    6-5    305    Jr.

67    Right guard    Kyle Kalis    6-5    305    Sr.

78    Right tackle    Erik Magnuson    6-6    305    Sr.

Player to watch: Jake Butt. He is easily the most talented tight end the Illini will face this season. His 23 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdown catches are second on the team, only behind Amara Darboh. Whenever Speight needs a safety valve or someone reliable to throw the ball to, he focuses in on Butt. The physically imposing tight end is also vital in the Michigan run game, and his superb skill set should have him playing on Sundays next fall.

DEFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

43    End    Chris Wormley    6-6    302    Sr.

99    Tackle    Matt Godin    6-6    294    Sr.

96    Tackle    Ryan Glasgow    6-4    299    Sr.

33    End    Taco Charlton    6-6    272    Sr.

42    Weakside linebacker    Ben Gedeon    6-3    247    Sr.

5    Middle linebacker    Jabrill Peppers    6-1    205    Jr.

9    Strongside linebacker    Mike McCray    6-4    248    Sr.

8    Cornerback    Channing Stribling    6-2    175    Sr.

44    Strong safety    Delano Hill    6-1    215    Sr.

25    Free safety    Dymonte Thomas    6-2    199    Sr.

26    Cornerback    Jourdan Lewis    5-11    186    Sr.

Player to watch: Jabrill Peppers. The Wolverines have a veteran and productive defense. It’s easy to see why they’re leading the nation in total defense with the bevy of playmakers they have at their disposal. But none is more dynamic than Peppers, who can affect a game in a multitude of ways. His 38 tackles rank second on the team, but he leads the Wolverines with 10 tackles for loss. The trickiest part for Illinois will be figuring out where he is coming from, too, because Michigan lines him up all over the field. And that’s not including his contributions on offense and special teams.

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh (16-3 at Michigan; 45-24 overall in six seasons).

Prediction: Michigan 42, Illinois 17

Illinois hasn’t defeated a ranked Big Ten foe since stunning then-top-ranked Ohio State in 2007 on the road. The first trip for Illinois to Ann Arbor since 2012 doesn’t end in quite the same fashion, though. The Wolverines are too talented, too determined on getting into the national semifinals, and Harbaugh won’t tolerate any let-up against an inferior opponent. Michigan goes up big in the first half before the Illini add some late touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the loss look a little bit more respectable. (N-G prediction record: 3-3)
 

