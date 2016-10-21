Illini Q&A: Nickelback Darius Mosely

Darius Mosely clinched the Illinois win against Rutgers with a fourth-quarter pick-six. Not bad for a guy who was playing a new position (nickel) after spending most of the season at cornerback. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with Mosely earlier this week:



When did you realize you had a shot at the ball?



I was getting ready to trail my guy, and I saw Chunky (Clements) tip it in the air. I said, “OK, there’s nobody around. I’m going to get this ball.” I just broke. He was throwing to Jaylen Dunlap’s guy. It wasn’t my guy.



You had about an eight-second dash to the end zone. What were you thinking during the return?



Score. We preach score once we get the ball. I had a fumble recovery I was trying to score, and I couldn’t score on that. This time, I had to score. Just get in the end zone.



Was anybody close?



I saw the quarterback chasing me, and I just made sure I outran him.



When was your last pick-six?



I had a couple of those in high school.



Is that a play you envision in your sleep?



Before I go to bed, I actually watch different guys’ highlight tapes. This past weekend, I watched Tyrann Mathieu’s highlights and how he plays on defense and punt returns. After I get that image, I imagine myself doing those. It helps.



And what did you do with the ball after you reached the end zone?



That’s a mistake I made. I wish I would have kept the ball. I dropped the ball and then celebrated with my teammates. The ref picked it up and threw it back to their ball guy. Next time, I will keep the ball.



Lovie Smith said guys would hand the ball to the officials after a TD.



I didn’t do that. That was another mistake on my part. Coach Smith talked to me about it.



If Coach Smith or the officials would not have cared, how would you have celebrated?



I would have grabbed the cheerleaders’ pompoms and started dancing.



When was the last time you scored a touchdown?



Murray State. I had a punt return, but it got called back. So the last time would have to be in high school. It was in a playoff game against Lyons Township, second round. I had a catch and scored. I was a receiver on offense.



What has been the most difficult part about having a new staff this season?



Learning the new technique. It’s not a lot different.



Do you have contact with any of your former coaches?



I actually heard from Coach (Tim) Beckman. He sent me a text after the game saying “Nice pick.” I keep in contact with those coaches. I wrote him back. He’s watching.



You are from O’Fallon. Why aren’t there more St. Louis-area guys on the team?



I’m not sure. I think more will be coming.



What were your other college options out of high school?



Michigan State, Boston College, Arizona State, many schools in the Big Ten. Illinois was just home. A prestigious academic center. Along with that, family and friends, it’s only 21/2 hours away. They can come see me. And I had an opportunity to play right away as a true freshman.



You do well in school. Why is that important to you?



In high school, I went to a summer workout with Coach (Jaron) Dent and he asked my father, “How are his grades?” My father said, “His grades are good.” Coach Dent said, “I can’t coach anybody who doesn’t have good grades.” Academics is what allow me to continue to play sports. It opened the doors for me. Football may not always be there.”



Who is your all-time favorite football player?



Michael Vick. As a kid, I always pictured myself as a quarterback. On the video games, I always created myself as a quarterback. He was a phenomenal quarterback.



After football ends, what do you want to do?



I’m thinking about getting a law degree. I eventually want to become a sports agent to mentor athletes and help them reach their full potential. That will allow me to stay involved in the game.



Give me your dream finish for this season.



Get to another bowl game.

What do you think about the Rams leaving St. Louis?

It did hurt. I’ve been to multiple St. Louis Rams games. I remember watching Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt and Marshall Faulk. I still root for the Rams.



What did you think about the presidential debates?

I have watched them. I find them kind of funny. Sometimes, they’re going back and forth like brothers and sisters just bickering.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.



I like to play chess. My father taught me when I was young. I strived to beat him. Finally, the day came. That was a great moment for me. I’m decent. I’ve played guys on the team. Joe Spencer is the only one that gave me the competition.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.



My roommate, Dillan Cazley, still sleeps with a teddy bear. I’m not sure if it has a name. It doesn’t look that old. It’s a brown teddy bear, and it’s right next to his pillows.