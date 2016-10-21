Talking points: How Michigan analyst sees it

We asked Detroit Free Press beat writer Mark Snyder his thoughts on the Wolverines going into Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan game in Ann Arbor:



Jim Harbaugh is interesting to cover because he always has a different way of looking at football and personal interactions. Chasing him to various satellite camps and seeing him face the same questions over and over shows his personal discipline and his control over every situation.



He works harder and more effectively (than recent coaches). He has a defined way he has seen that gets results in terms of preparation and coaching up individual players, so he has implemented that. Yet he’s still curious and secure enough to surround himself with talented assistants. He’s not threatened by them.



The fans are possessed with Harbaugh and believe he can do no wrong. So the times when he does something controversial, like pulling scholarship offers a month before Signing Day, they simply write it off as part of his quirkiness. They just want to win so are willing to forgive many things.



Jabrill Peppers may be the most unique player college football has seen in decades. While the trend is toward more specialization — many defensive linemen are just pass rushers, etc. — he is doing more things, playing over 10 positions and playing many of them at an elite level. At one point a few weeks ago, he was leading the nation in tackles for loss and among the leaders in punt-return yardage. Now he has added wildcat quarterback to his job duties. I can’t recall a player in the past 30-40 year who had that diverse skill set.



The key to sustained success is recruiting, and Michigan had a great class last year. Now can Harbaugh repeat an elite class? Because he has the coaching staff to get the most out of talented players. They just need to stack talent in all the classes so there’s depth.



I’ll say Michigan 51, Illinois 7. The Wolverines have such a stifling defense, and Illinois’ offense is so inconsistent, it’s tough to imagine anything happening in that matchup. Assuming Illinois plans to stack the box to stop the run, Michigan’s senior receivers and tight end could roll up big numbers.

