Tate: I miss this rivalry

Millennials may not be aware, but, for much of the 20th century, Michigan and Illinois were bitter and fiercely competitive football rivals.



These high-intensity games were a cause for family gatherings, reunions, wild tailgates and on-field tension. For decades, the biggest every-other-year events in Champaign-Urbana were home showdowns against Michigan.



You felt it in your gut. We hated their arrogance. They hated our disrespect.



Now they simply dismiss us. Somewhere along the way, UI teams became unworthy.



Coaches keyed collisions



The old antagonism grew from coaching showdowns between two title-seeking greats: Illinois’ Bob Zuppke and Michigan’s Fielding Yost.



To better understand the impact of what Red Grange did here in running for touchdowns of 95, 67, 56 and 44 yards on that fateful October day in 1924, remember the Wolverines arrived with no losses in the previous 20 games and would finish that season with 25 shutouts over five seasons.



Twenty-five shutouts! Overlooked amid the Galloping Ghost hype is that Yost, absent due to a sabbatical in 1924, brought the Wolverines back to Memorial Stadium a year later for a jam-packed (66,609) UI homecoming. The previous 39-14 result was ringing in their ears.



Aided by a wet field, they held Grange to 56 yards on 25 carries and gained revenge, 3-0, on Benny Friedman’s first-half field goal (Earl Britton missed two for Illinois).



Let’s look back



So the rivalry was on, hot and meaningful for six-plus decades before simply petering out. Here are some cob-webbed highlights.



1939 — Michigan’s Tom Harmon was the biggest name in football. He led the nation in rushing and scoring, and would win the Heisman Trophy a year later. But an inspired Illini squad, led by linemen Jim Reeder and Mel Brewer, brought the No. 2 Wolverines to a half, 16-7. The Nov. 4 surprise was just the sixth Illini win over a stretch of 20 games. Upset special!



1946 — In a season of miracle wins that carried Illinois to the Rose Bowl, end Sam Zatkoff scored on a 53-yard interception return to spoil Michigan’s homecoming, 13-9. A year to remember!



1951 — Ray Eliot’s athletes whipped Michigan seven times in the 1950s and, with 71,119 cheering the Rose Bowl run, won 7-0 when Tommy O’Connell lobbed a late TD pass to Rex Smith in a driving snowstorm. I’m still thawing out!



1957 — When Michigan published its schedule, two contests were listed as “rivalries,” Illinois and Ohio State. No wonder. Four years earlier, J.C. Caroline ripped off 184 yards in a 19-3 win for the Big Ten co-champions, and Bobby Mitchell rushed for 173 yards in a 25-6 upset of No. 1 (by UPI) Michigan in 1955. It was no surprise when the 1957 club pleased the home crowd again, 20-19. Bring back the ’50s!



1966 — Michigan coach Bump Elliott owned six straight triumphs against brother Pete Elliott when Watseka defensive back Bruce Sullivan returned a deflected pass (by Mahomet’s Phil Knell) 98 yards to win the game in snowy Ann Arbor, 28-21. Long overdue!



However, little more than a month later, UI assistant AD Brewer, irate that Illinois had named a “Michigan man,” Pete Elliott, as AD, carried records of an illegal “slush fund” into the president’s office. That brought the Big Ten down on Illinois and started a football spiral under Jim Valek and Bob Blackman. Woe is us!



1977 — Illinois hired Gary Moeller off the Michigan staff, and his 6-24-3 record led to further controversy, not the least of it from Michigan coach Bo Schembechler when Moeller was fired. In an unusual opener, Moeller’s Illini lost to Michigan, 37-9, and were outscored 95-16 in three meetings. Moeller later won or shared three Big Ten titles as head coach at Michigan. And his successor, former Illini aide Lloyd Carr, won or shared five Big Ten crowns and the national title in 1997. Oh, misery!



1983 — The torrent of words from Schembechler, who did not like UI coach Mike White’s use of California transfers, was still strong as 76,127 turned out here to see Jack Trudeau toss TD passes to Thomas Rooks and David Williams in a 16-6 win that led to a 9-0 Big Ten record. Hallelujah!



Rivalry not as heated now



It’s impossible to pinpoint the exact day but, in the wake of repeated Michigan triumphs, the rivalry feeling diminished. From 1969 to ’89, Schembechler’s teams went 19-1-1 against Illinois, bringing Michigan’s current 50-game record since 1959 to 42-6 (2 ties).



There have been occasional Illini triumphs — like the 35-29 comeback in 1999 — but from the Michigan viewpoint, these mostly occurred when the Wolverines hit Brady Hoke-built downturns.



For one thing, the teams don’t play every year like they did from 1924 through ’96. And excitement wanes when, with the UI’s 1-2 quarterbacks ailing today and third-stringer Jeff George at the controls, the Vegas spread is a monumental 39 points for the 95th renewal in Ann Arbor.



For millennials, Michigan’s edge since 2000 is 9-2, with a scoring margin of 414 to 291.



The Wolverines breezed 45-0 in their last meeting in 2012. Only one of the last 10 meetings has been decided by fewer than 10 points, that being the 2010 marathon in Ann Arbor, where Michigan sacked Nathan Scheelhaase at the end of the third overtime to win 67-65.



Today, undefeated Michigan has the national title in its sights and views Illinois as just another step toward the big showdown against Ohio State on Nov. 26. For Michigan, no one compares with Ohio State as a rival. But once upon a time, Illinois did.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.