Wolverines equipment manager has seen it all

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Falk knows the leader of the Wolverines world, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, well enough to call him “Jimmy.” And he understands when he should use “Coach” or “Sir” or “Buddy.”



“I’ve known the family since Jimmy was 7 years old,” Falk said.



For 40 years starting in 1974, Falk served as Michigan football equipment manager. Hired originally by Bo Schembechler, he worked with Gary Moeller, Lloyd Carr, Rich Rodriguez and Brady Hoke.



For all those years, Falk felt he had a simple task.



“It’s our job to make the head football coach at Michigan look good,” Falk said. “Bo was my buddy. Bo was my best friend. Every time a new coach would come in, I would go see Bo. He’d say, ‘Find out what that football coach needs to win and then you do it for him.’



“That’s what I’ve been taught. I’m doing whatever I can to make Michigan football successful. There is no coach, there is no player, who is bigger than Michigan football. That’s just the way it is.”



Falk retired in 2014, but he didn’t stay away long. When Harbaugh was hired as coach before the 2015 season, he brought Falk back as a special adviser.



“I really enjoy it,” Falk said. “I love being a part of Michigan football.”



Good company



During his introductory news conference at Michigan, Harbaugh mentioned Falk, Carr, Moeller and his dad Jack and their ties to the legend.



“He said, ‘I know that Bo Schembechler is still here,’ ” Falk said. “That’s the best compliment I’ve ever been given in my entire life.”



Harbaugh is Falk’s sixth boss. Falk has worked for seven athletic directors, including current leader Warde Manuel, who played for Michigan.



Falk is a big Harbaugh fan. He was thrilled when the former Michigan quarterback returned to his alma mater.



“Jim brought a belief here, and that belief can fuel enthusiasm,” Falk said. “That enthusiasm has exploded into passion. And passion has warmed our souls and lifted our spirits. That’s exactly what we needed here at Michigan.”



It is difficult for Falk to compare Harbaugh to past Michigan coaches.



“Times have changed,” Falk said. “People have changed.”



Harbaugh is a mixture of all of the coaches. But he played for legendary Schembechler.



In his second season, Harbaugh’s return is off to a good start. Michigan enters Saturday’s game against Illinois with a perfect record and the No. 3 Associated Press ranking. Win the rest of their games and the Wolverines will be included in the College Football Playoff.



“We’re getting great football players,” Falk said. “We’re bringing back the great, Midwestern, solid football.”



If he were alive today, Schembechler would approve of Harbaugh and Manuel, Falk said.



“Bo would be the proudest guy in the world if he was able to see Warde Manuel as the athletic director and Jim Harbaugh as the football coach,” Falk said. “What a great combination. I can just see him with his hands folded on his waist saying, ‘Look at that. Two Michigan men working and calling the shots.’ I know for sure he would say that today.”



Rooting interest



Before Harbaugh was hired to replace Hoke, Falk heard the rumors. He thought it was the only choice that made sense.



“It’s been a great pleasure for me to watch how Jim Harbaugh coaches football,” Falk said. “He has made football fun here at Michigan for these players. They love practice. They love the games. They love to go to college. What more do you want?”



Top college jobs aren’t always easy. Rodriguez and Hoke ultimately failed.



“You have to work at it every day,” Falk said.



When Harbaugh took the job, speculation began about how soon he would leave. Falk won’t go there.



“Why are we worrying about that?” Falk said. “Let’s enjoy the precious present. Enjoy today and what we’re trying to do today.”



Falk has written two books about Michigan football: ”If These Walls Could Talk” and “Forty Years in the Big House.”



Harbaugh wrote the foreword for one and mentioned the time he was temporarily kicked off the Michigan football team by Schembechler.



Falk and Harbaugh drove to an Indiana-Michigan basketball game in Bloomington and met with Bob Knight, a friend of Falk.



“Bob said, ‘You want to be the quarterback at Michigan? You do what Bo Schembechler tells you to do,’ ” Falk said.



When they got back to Ann Arbor, Schembechler allowed Harbaugh back on the team.



“He never missed another day of practice,” Falk said.



Falk isn’t missing games, either. He keeps on the move on game day, doing what he can to help Harbaugh’s team.



How long will 67-year-old Falk stay at Michigan this time?



“As long as Jimmy needs me,” he said. “Jim Harbaugh is my friend. I’m so appreciative for what he’s done for me.”