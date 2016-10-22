George Jr. to start for Illini
Jeff George Jr. will start at quarterback today for Illinois, The News-Gazette has learned.
Neither last week's starter Chayce Crouch or seasonlong starter, Wes Lunt, will play in the game.
George, son of former Illini great Jeff George Sr., will be backed up by walk-on Cam Miller and receiver Trenard Davis, who got some work this week at quarterback.
It will be the second college game of George's career. He took six snaps late in the Illini's 52-3 win against Murray State on Sept. 3.
George's dad, who was scheduled to be at today's game, started twice against Michigan in the late 1980s.
He had 135 yards in a 1988 loss and threw for 253 yards in a 24-10 loss in 1989 at Memorial Stadium.
George Jr. was not born until 1996.
Crouch suffered a shoulder injury Rutgers last week. It is considered serious.
Lunt hurt his back against Purdue and did not play against Rutgers.
He is expected to return soon.
