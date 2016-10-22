Illini grade vs. Michigan: D

Bob Asmussen hands out grades for Illinois following its loss at Michigan:

Player of the game

Michigan’s Wilton Speight

He is not the best quarterback in Wolverines history. But the junior from Virginia was quietly effective. He threw for 253 yards and two scores. More important, he wasn’t interested in being the star. Michigan wants to run the ball, and Speight’s most important job is to get it to the other skill guys..

Offense

Illinois: F

Michigan: A

That’s the first time Garrick McGee’s guys have failed to top 200 yards this season. You can blame some of it on the quarterback situation. But that’s only one player. There are 10 other guys who need to play better. The balance for the Wolverines had to thrill Harbaugh. Michigan will win a lot of games when it outgains the opponent by almost 400 yards.

Defense

Illinois: D

Michigan: A

Illini avoided an F thanks to the work in the second half. They never shut down the Wolverines but at least got in the way. There are a couple of moments Hardy Nickerson and the defensive staff can build on. Have to think Michigan wasn’t happy when it lost the shutout. But the Wolverines dominated like they have most of their opponents.

Special teams

Illinois: C

Michigan: B

Two highlights for Lovie Smith’s team were the work of punter Ryan Frain and the coverage units on punts and kickoffs. Jabrill Peppers didn’t burn the Illini with any long returns. That’s a win. The Wolverines hit two short field goals.

Coaching

Illinois: D

Michigan: B+

Down to its third-string quarterback, Illinois has serious questions moving forward. The coaches need to spend the next week finding a game plan that will best use Jeff George Jr.’s skill set. The running game needs to play better. There were yards left on the field. The Wolverines looked capable of scoring 70 again but took their foot off the gas. A real surprise.

Overall

Illinois: D

Michigan: A-

A week after Lovie Smith’s first Big Ten win, the team laid an egg against the No., 3-ranked Wolverines. To move up in the conference, Illinois needs to be more competitive against the best. Saturday’s performance felt like a step backward. Can’t wait for Michigan-Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend. Should be a doozy.

