Illini legends, lists and lore: Jack Chamblin

Fighting Illini fans of recent generations may not recognize Jack Chamblin’s name, but he has held an instrumental role over several years at the University of Illinois.

Six decades ago, in 1953 and ’54, despite his 5-foot-11, 191-pound frame, Chamblin became a star center for coach Ray Eliot. Though Chamblin was a native of Robinson, Ill., the Illini weren’t his original first choice.

Chamblin was initially recruited to the United States Military Academy. As a 19-year-old, The West Point cadet got caught up in a cheating scandal. Chamblin was innocent, but he was aware of the situation and had discussed incidents with other class members. Army officials demanded that he and others name the guilty cadets, but he chose to take the Fifth and ultimately was one of 90 men to be dismissed from West Point.

Chamblin returned home, then transferred to Illinois where he sat out the 1951 and ’52 seasons. He played with J.C. Caroline, Abe Woodson and others for UI’s Big Ten co-champions in ’53, then was chosen as the Illini’s Most Valuable Player the following year.

The geology major joined his father’s Robinson-based business, Bradford Supply Company, in 1962. Chamblin became the company’s president in 1968, ultimately turning over control to his sons in 2011.

He’s been extremely loyal to his community as well, playing a pivotal role in bringing a correctional center to the community, securing funds for the Lincoln Trail College and initiating efforts to bring a PGA Tournament to Robinson.

Chamblin has consistently dug into his own pockets, funding scholarships at Robinson High School, and contributing to the UI Foundation and the Illinois State Historical Society. He’s also donated land to several nonprofit organizations and has served as chair for the local Boy Scout Drive. Chamblin celebrates his 85th birthday on Thursday.



Illini birthdays

Today: Patrick Nelson, football (20)

Monday: Tony Scarcelli, football (55)

Tuesday: Tim McGarigle, football coach (33)

Wednesday: Malcolm Hill, basketball (21)

Thursday: Chip Nicastro, football (40)

Friday: Dave Downey, basketball (75)

Saturday: D.J. Svihlik, baseball (39)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL. His new website is www.SportsLLL.com.