LIVE! Michigan

60 minutes until kickoff

All right, so Jeff George Jr. will get the start at quarterback.

He'll throw the first college pass of his career today. Likely experience his first sack, too.

How he plays likely won't determine whether the Illini can pull off a monumental upset of No. 3 Michigan, although if he turns the ball over and can't complete a pass, it'll certainly have a big effect. That goes without saying.

The Illini were able to successfully run the ball against Rutgers — again, the Michigan defense is a completely different beast than what the Scarlet Knights presented — but Kendrick Foster, Reggie Corbin and even Ke'Shawn Vaughn will need to have even bigger games in order to keep the offense moving and some of the pressure off George's shoulders.

"The offensive line is doing a great job," Foster said. "The scheme alone is awesome. The receivers are doing a great job blocking. That's a big thing on the outside."

Foster is coming off 108 rushing yards on 21 carries at Rutgers, where he scored both of the Illini's touchdowns, one on a run and one on a pass from Chayce Crouch.

Foster leads the Illini with 384 rushing yards on 62 carries and five touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. That, of course, was helped out by two 56-yard touchdown runs during the season opener against Murray State, but the Peoria native ran hard and efficient at Rutgers.

If the Illini are able to upset the Wolverines, it would mark the end of 19 straight losses against ranked foes from the Big Ten. The Illini's last win against a ranked team from the Big Ten happened in 2007 when Illinois stunned top-ranked Ohio State in Columbus.

The thought of doing the same against Michigan and derailing the Wolverines' hopes for a national title is motivation enough, according to Foster.

"That alone gets the team going," he said. "Why wouldn't you want to display your talent at the Big House on a big stage? We're excited, but we do believe in ourselves. We know if we cut down on penalties and play the right way, the way we know we can, we're a great team offensively and defensively. We just have to have everybody believe in that."

90 minutes until kickoff

Well, it looks like Illinois will start its third-string quarterback today at Michigan.

That's right. Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch are both injured, meaning Jeff George Jr. is slated to take the majority of snaps for the Illini before this afternoon's kickoff against the third-ranked Wolverines, as our Bob Asmussen reported right here.

George came out on the field around 12:40 p.m. for pregame warmpus, tossing the ball to Cam Miller.

Miller is a walk-on from Chicago Brother Rice in his first season with the Illini. The true freshman, who arrived at Illinois to play running back but was moved to quarteback a few days into training camp after Jimmy Fitzgerald left the program, is slated to serve as George's backup today.

The other Illini throwing the ball around with the quarterbacks is Trenard Davis, a redshirt freshman from Florida who took some snaps at the position this week during practice.

When Lovie Smith arrived at Illinois in March, Illinois had six quarterbacks on its roster: Lunt, Crouch, George, Fitzgerald, Eli Peters and Alex Mussat.

That number dwindled to five during spring ball when Mussat decided to transfer to Western Michigan and Peters, the only quarterback Illinois signed in the Class of 2016, announced in late May he was transferring to Toledo.

Fitzgerald, a Champaign native who redshirted last season and came in with George as part of the 2015 class, left the program in early August right at the start of training camp.

George played six snaps during the Illini's season opener against Murray State, taking the field late with the 52-3 outcome well in hand. It was his first game action since November 2013 when he was a senior at Indianapolis Warren Central and led Warren Central to a Class 6A state title in Indiana.

The son of the former Illini great who goes by the same name and was the No. 1 draft pick of the 1990 NFL draft committed to Illinois shortly before National Signing Day in 2014, but came as a grayshirt.

He didn't play or practice with the Illini during the 2014 season and went on scholarship during spring ball in 2015.

George's start makes the third different starting quarterback for the Illini in as many weeks.

Two hours until kickoff

Good afternoon college football fans.

Matt Daniels here from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor awaiting the kickoff between Illinois and Michigan.

A cool, sunny day so far in Ann Arbor, with a bit of a breeze. We'll see how that affects the passing game for both teams, particularly the Illini, who might go with a third starting quarterback in as many weeks today.

Wes Lunt (back) and Chayce Crouch (shoulder) are both dealing with injuries they have picked up the last two Saturdays, with Lunt going down midway through the second quarter against Purdue on Oct. 8 and not returning against the Boilermakers.

So might it be Jeff George Jr.'s time to start? We'll find out soon enough.

Crouch replaced Lunt and nearly led Illinois to a win before the Illini fell 34-31 in overtime to the Boilermakers in what was Darrell Hazell's last victory at Purdue.

Crouch started last Saturday at Rutgers, but didn't put up quite the impressive numbers that he did against Purdue, completing 6 of 14 passes for 92 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Scarlet Knights while only managing 25 rushing yards on 11 carries.

It looked like Crouch hurt his shoulder late in the first half against Rutgers and although he played the rest of the game, he didn't seem like the same quarterback, attempting only three passes in the second half and not really having a large role in the run game.

Of course, it didn't matter as the Illini run game, behind running backs Kendrick Foster and Reggie Corbin, along with a defense that forced five turnovers, did more than enough to beat the woeful Scarlet Knights.

If George is the guy at quarterback today for Illinois, the redshirt freshman will make his first start in a venue that can hold up to 110,000.

It's a far cry from the few thousand that were on hand during spring ball when George had an impressive showing in the Illini's only open practice of the spring.

George hasn't thrown a college pass yet. After he redshirted last season, which came after he grayshirted in 2014, George appeared in the season opener against Murray State late in the game with the outcome well in hand of the Illini's 52-3 win against the Racers.

Needless to say, the son of the former Illinois quarterback who goes by the same name and was the No. 1 pick in the 1990 draft, today's environment would present a much different atmosphere than what the 20-year-old George has ever encountered.