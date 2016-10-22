Tate: Better days ahead for Illinois?

We can’t overlook Saturday’s first 19 minutes, when third-ranked Michigan rocketed ahead 31-0 to erase all doubt about Saturday’s homecoming result in Ann Arbor.

It was a spectacular and devastating burst by an explosive, title-seeking squad that allowed the customary packed house to relax and enjoy the spectacle.

But Lovie Smith’s Illini showed enough grit in the final 41 minutes to uplift UI spirits and indicate they could be competitive — particularly if the 1-2 quarterbacks return — when Minnesota and Michigan State come calling the next two Saturdays.

As expected, Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch sat out, a signal for Michigan to unleash a wild scheme of blitzes against UI third-stringer Jeff George Jr., a redshirt freshman who had just six plays and no passes in the opener against Murray State.

Clearly flustered, George went 0 of 7 on first-half passes, and finished 4 of 15 with two 43-yard strikes to Malik Turner, including a fourth-quarter TD in the 41-8 result.

Heavily pressured, George had one interception and had a lost fumble on a center exchange at the Michigan 27 in the third quarter.

Michigan ruled the game with powerful line play, producing 561 yards while holding Illinois to five first downs and 95 yards on the ground.

A few bright spots

Referring mostly to the UI defense, Smith said: “The second half was a better indication of the team we can be. We have to build on that. We saw some improvement on defense until that late run.”

Smith referred to a 45-yard TD dash by Karan Higdon, one play after UI linebacker Tre Watson was ejected for targeting.

Before the incident, which occurred on a QB hit in the backfield, Watson had his best game and joined Hardy Nickerson (14 tackles), Stanley Green (11) and Julian Jones (11) in holding the Wolverines under the embarrassing Vegas spread of 39 points. If nothing else, the Illini prevented Michigan backers from profiting from their victory.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, clearly earning his $7 million or $8 million salary with a 7-0 start, ran several unusual formations early and kept most of his regulars in before making mass substitutions at the start of the fourth quarter. He added to his quirky reputation by calling for a fake punt near midfield while leading 34-0 early in the fourth. A bobbled snap foiled his trickery.

Location is key

Whatever the details on the field, we are left to wonder how these programs separated themselves so sharply ... to the extent that Illinois fans have seen just two home victories against Michigan in 59 years.

The answer lies with resources that would only be possible here if Champaign-Urbana was located north of Kankakee.

Location, location, location. Ann Arbor is less than an hour’s drive from Detroit, and even closer to a metro area that has numbered more than 4 million in population ever since 1960. If the auto industry isn’t what it once was, consider that this six-county area is huge in health care and emerging technologies, is home for 4,000 factories and 14 Fortune 500 companies, and has a major port.

There’s money all over the place, and a great research institution is taking advantage of it. So, yes, the Wolverines may slip up at times, but they’ll always possess the resources to restructure a football program.

The 100,000-plus who show up for every game include those with the ability to pay from $55,000 to $85,000 for each of 82 suites holding 16 people. The athletic budget is at $155 million and going higher.

They can’t falter. All those folks with the bucks won’t allow it.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.