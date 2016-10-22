Upon further review ... What lineup change is next for Illinois?

Longtime college football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen weighs in on Saturday’s Illinois-Michigan game:

First impressions

■ Michigan Stadium remains one of the best venues in the Big Ten. But not the best. Why? Not as massive as Ohio Stadium. Not as raucous as Wisconsin. Not as friendly as Nebraska.

When you pack 100,000 people into any building, it looks spectacular.

Michigan has improved the overall atmosphere, inside the stadium and out.

■ This is the first time I have been here in a long time without Loren Tate. The legendary columnist was missed.

We had a great time covering Illinois’ 1999 comeback win. Only problem was we stayed so late writing our stories that we almost got locked in. We circled the inside of the stadium before we found the one, unmarked open gate.

Loren certainly enjoyed his view Saturday from his couch, with the free snacks and quick access to the restroom.

Mr. Tate turns 85 in a couple of weeks. Here’s an early happy birthday to him.

■ Parking is at a premium in Ann Arbor, with residents and businesses charging $20-plus for a tight spot.

Tell the big boss we paid $50 to the school for a reserved space close to the stadium. Hope the car is still there when we get done.

■ My heart skipped a beat (don’t tell my cardiologist) when I heard Hank Aaron was going to be a part of the opening coin toss as Michigan’s guest captain. That’s my idol and part of the reason my son shares his first name.

Aaron has family ties to the school, and Michigan was smart enough to arrange an appearance. He was cheered like a hero. As he should be. I’ve never seen Barry Bonds’ “record” home run, so Aaron is still in first.

Extremely cool.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith met with Aaron before the game.

■ The Illini beat the spread. Vegas won’t drop another 39-point line on the Illini for a while. Somebody brave made a lot of money.

Second guessing

■ Illinois now has a serious issue at quarterback, with only one healthy scholarship player. Yes, backup Trenard Davis is on scholarship, but he came to Illinois as a receiver. He wore No. 25 before this week.

The headache could have been avoided if Jimmy Fitzgerald and/or Eli Peters stayed with the team. Fitzgerald left early in training camp and will play next season at another school. Peters went through spring drills with the team before deciding to transfer to Toledo. He is sitting out this season with the Rockets and will be eligible in 2017.

Peters has the kind of game that would have worked with Garrick McGee’s offense, but he didn’t feel comfortable staying without the staff that recruited him. He did what was best for his career.

■ If Smith was coaching in the NFL, he could go sign a quarterback. Or two.

That isn’t an option here.

Too bad Nathan Scheelhaase, now on Smith’s staff, is out of eligibility.

■ There is talk in coaching circles that Smith plans to have just three scholarship quarterbacks in the future. This season has shown that would be a mistake.

In the college game, with an offense in which the quarterback is asked to run, you need to have four scholarship quarterbacks. At least.

The school can use up to 85 scholarships total. Spending four or five of those on the most important position on the team seems prudent.

■ Maybe it was the whole “respect for another Super Bowl coach” thing, but Jim Harbaugh seemed to take it easy on the Illini after jumping to the big early lead. Or maybe the cagey Harbaugh didn’t want to show too much to upcoming opponents Michigan State and Ohio State.

Third degree

■ Why did Illinois make it so complicated on the first two series? It used a wildcat quarterback (nice to see Ke’Shawn Vaughn in an important role again) and tried to force the ball down the field with passes.

A better idea would have been to use the running game and allow Jeff George Jr. to get into the flow before asking him to try throws he wasn’t ready to attempt. The Illini needed to shorten the game, and incompletions worked against them.

■ Against the No. 3 team in the country, you can’t help it out with penalties. Illinois kept a Michigan drive alive with a pass-interference call near the end zone.

■ Don’t blame George for the lack of production in the passing game. He was hampered by the lack of help from his receivers and offensive line.

The Illini offense won’t work if the receivers can’t get open. Even the best quarterbacks will struggle when the window is tight.

George showed poise throughout the game. He will be better in his next start, which I am guessing will be against Minnesota.

Fourth estate

Matt Millen was hoping for a lot of running plays Saturday night. And no pitching changes. Oh, wrong sport.

The BTN analyst and four-time Super Bowl champion had an evening flight home to Pennsylvania.

Always-friendly Millen did his usual pregame preparation for Saturday, studying three Illinois games from earlier in the season.

“They are a work in progress,” Millen said. “That’s the first thing. It’s a new staff, and learning your players and your players learning you and what your expectations are. That always happens.”

Millen was hoping for a better performance from the defensive line.

“I expected to see more dominant play,” Millen said. “I was expecting them to make a bigger jump. Part of it is it’s a new system. I get that. And part of it is you lost a couple guys and you have to replace them (Jihad Ward and Clayton Fejedelem). There are some positives, obviously.”

Millen was impressed with the work on defense in 2015.

“I told everybody about them,” Millen said. “In fact, I told Lovie about them when he was in Tampa. I said, ‘If you want to look at some good tape, go watch Illinois.’ “

Millen didn’t know at the time that Smith would end up becoming the Illinois coach.

“I know how Lovie is,” Millen said. “It’s going to take him time, like it always does. Lovie’s not going to be one of those guys who will win you with being flashy. He’s just a steady Eddie. That’s what he is. He knows what he needs to get done, and he will build on it and build on it.”

Smith is making the same transition as the one made by Harbaugh, moving from the NFL to college.

“It will still come back to recruiting,” Millen said. “It always does. Find the people that fit your system and coach them. They’ll be well-coached. I don’t worry about any of that stuff. This first year is going to be a tough year. That’s just the way it is.”

Like Smith, Millen is looking for improvement.

“Every team he has ever been around has done the same thing,” Millen said. “They’ll continue to get better.”

Millen thinks the Illinois program has a chance to win again. It will start with recruiting in the state.

“If you can keep your players, how can you not get better?” Millen said. “Illinois spits out tough, hard-nosed, skilled players. It’s like Pennsylvania. It’s like Ohio. What you have to be able to do is keep your own. It sounds simple. But it’s not simple.

“Everybody is a nationally recruiting team. Everybody. For years when Colorado was at the top of the charts, they were farming Chicago kids. A bunch of schools are doing the same thing. There are a lot suitors out there.”

Millen knew before the game that George Jr. would make his first college start.

“You can’t look at it like if it’s dicey or it’s going to be easy,” Millen said. “He’s got to make sure he’s right on all the little things, and the big things will take care of itself. He’s at a disadvantage because this is a better defensive front (at Michigan) than the offensive line that’s in front of him. That’s just the way it is.”

Five burning questions

1. How soon can Wes Lunt be ready to go? Sure, the team won without him playing at Rutgers. But with Chayce Crouch out indefinitely, senior Lunt is the best option. If he is healthy. The fact that a guy with a bad back made the trip at all is a good sign.

2. Does Jabrill Peppers have any brothers? Or cousins who can play football? Illinois, and everybody else, can use a player like Peppers. Landing a player with his talents would be a step in the right direction for Smith’s team. Ron Zook signed game-changers early (Arrelious Benn, Juice Williams, etc.), and it led to a berth in the Rose Bowl.

3. Will Illinois be a 39-point underdog against Minnesota? No, but a double-digit spread for the homecoming game is a good bet. The Gophers survived a near miss Saturday against Rutgers. They will be eager to prove they are better than that.

4. Is Smith done changing his lineup? Doubtful. To his credit, Smith is willing to try anything to help his team improve. He gave defensive back Frank Sumpter a heavier workload Saturday, putting him at nickelback. Every player should be prepared to go.

5. Is Michigan the best team in the country? If not, it is certainly close. Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Washington are in the mix. The News-Gazette’s AP voter will consider moving the Wolverines to No. 2 after watching them in person.