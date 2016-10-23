The day after: Michigan and Minnesota

Other Related Content Freshman Green making impact on football defense

The day after a loss at Michigan, BOB ASMUSSEN glances back before a preview of Minnesota:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

Kickoff is a few minutes away at packed Michigan Stadium. There are 111,103 in attendance, or about three games worth of crowds at Illinois. Remember, this is the winningest program in college football. Tom Brady comes to its games. So does Derek Jeter. The big “M” stands for Massive.



THE PLAY

Michael Martin and the other Illinois captains go to midfield for the opening coin toss. It is a special treat for Martin and the rest as baseball legend and longtime home run king Hank Aaron makes the ceremonial toss. Centennial graduate Martin calls “heads,” going against the “tails never fails” strategy.



THE RESULT

Tails does fail. Heads it is. Illinois wins the toss and has a chance to take the ball at the start. But like most teams that have a choice, the Illini defer. They agree to kick off to the Wolverines, who earlier in the year beat Rutgers 78-0. Without trying very hard. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas have made Michigan a 39-point favorite against Illinois. There is not a lot of faith in Lovie Smith’s team, which is using first-time starting quarterback Jeff George Jr.



THE OUTCOME

Predictably, Michigan takes the opening kickoff and uses 10 plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown. Wilton Speight throws a short touchdown pass to Jake Butt for the score. And the rout, albeit not 78-0, is on. Michigan scores on all three of its possessions in the first quarter and cruises to a 31-0 halftime lead. A late George-to-Malik Turner touchdown pass helps the Illini avoid a shutout.



UI’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina

Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. W. Michigan

Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 W, 24-7 at Rutgers

Oct. 22 L, 41-8 at Michigan

PREVIEW

LAST GAME

The Gophers had to rally Rutgers, with Emmit Carpenter hitting a short field goal in the final seconds for the win. Earlier in the game, Carpenter missed a field goal. When his second chance came, he didn’t fail. Minnesota moved within one win of becoming bowl eligible and stayed in the Big Ten West race.



WHO TO WATCH

That will be tailback Rodney Smith, who ranks among the Big Ten and national leaders in rushing. He has seven touchdowns on the ground. Pay attention on returns, too. He brought a kickoff back 94 yards for a score against Rutgers.



WHERE TO WATCH

For the second consecutive week, the Illini are on BTN. Illinois-Minnesota is the only game on BTN during the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. window, so you won’t have to hunt for an alternative channel. Good guys Kevin Kugler and Matt Millen are on the call.



REASON TO WATCH

Give you a couple. First, it is homecoming, which Illinois either invented or was in on very, very early. That’s for historians to decide. Second, George Jr. might make his second start or you will see the return of Wes Lunt from a back injury. There is plenty of intrigue.



MINNESOTA’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 1 W, 30-23 vs. Oregon St.

Sept. 10 W 58-28, vs. Indiana St.

Sept. 24 W, 31-24 vs. Colorado St.

Oct. 1 L, 29-26 (OT) at Penn State

Oct. 8 L, 14-7 vs. Iowa

Oct. 15 W, 31-10 at Maryland

Oct. 22 W, 34-32 vs. Rutgers



BY THE NUMBERS

— The Minnesota roster includes plenty of players from Illinois. The best of the bunch might be linebacker Jack Lynn. The Lake Zurich product is third on the team in tackles.

— Both the Illini and the Gophers rank among the nation’s top 15 in turnover margin, an important number that usually means wins.