Freshman Green making impact on football defense
CHAMPAIGN — Stanley Green tackled everybody. Well, not everybody. It just seemed like it.
Making his second career start, the freshman safety had 11 tackles at Michigan on Saturday. Only linebacker Hardy Nickerson had more. The senior finished with 14.
“I was trying to help the team as best as I can, hustle and go hard every play,” Green said.
Afterward, Green took questions from a handful of reporters. A year ago at this time, he was finishing his senior year at East St. Louis Senior. At Michigan Stadium, he played in front of more than 111,000 fans.
The first half didn’t go well for the Illini, who trailed the nation’s No. 3-ranked team 31-0. But Illinois played better after the break, limiting the high-powered Wolverines to 10 points.
“We just locked in and kept competing,” Green said.
Green played his first snaps on defense Oct. 8 against Purdue. He moved into the starting lineup at Rutgers and performed well enough in that game to earn another start.
“I’m more comfortable on the field,” Green said. “It’s not like my first time, when I was anxious. It felt like a lot of things were going on. Now, I feel just feel natural and feel like I am supposed to be there.”
That feeling improves each week.
“I’m just trying to get better and learn from my mistakes,” Green said.
What did Green think when coach Lovie Smith first told him he was starting?
“I’ve got to step up as a freshman and can’t let the moment get too big,” Green said.
Going into the season, he couldn’t predict if or when he would get to play. Green just went to work.
“Just try to show what I can do,” Green said.
Green was originally recruited to Illinois by Bill Cubit’s staff.
“I really didn’t commit to a coaching staff; I committed to the school,” Green said.
His hometown has a long-term relationship with Illinois. Several former Flyers played for the Illini, including career tackles leader Dana Howard. The history wasn’t the reason Green picked Illinois.
“When I came on my official visit, I loved it,” Green said. “It felt like a place I wanted to be. I felt it was always the right decision.”
Stopping power
Stanley Green finished near the top of Illinois football’s stat sheet Saturday against Michigan as far as tackles were concerned. A look at the top three in each game:
vs. Murray State
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Hardy Nickerson 8 3 11
James Crawford 3 4 7
Julian Jones 3 3 6
vs. North Carolina
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Hardy Nickerson 3 8 11
Jaylen Dunlap 6 2 8
James Crawford 3 4 7
vs. Western Michigan
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Carroll Phillips 2 6 8
Dawuane Smoot 4 4 8
Hardy Nickerson 1 6 7
Jamal Milan 2 5 7
At Nebraska
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Patrick Nelson 4 12 16
Hardy Nickerson 3 7 10
Tre Watson 3 7 10
vs. Purdue
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Tre Watson 4 9 13
Jaylen Dunlap 6 5 11
Hardy Nickerson 1 7 8
At Rutgers
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Patrick Nelson 10 4 14
Hardy Nickerson 4 7 11
Tre Watson 5 4 9
At Michigan
ATHLETE SOLO ASST TOT
Hardy Nickerson 6 8 14
Julian Jones 5 6 11
Stanley Green 7 4 11
Comments
