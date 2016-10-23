Oct. 23 Bob Asmussen Top 25

Staff writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM. PREV.

1. Alabama. 1

2. Michigan. 3

3. Clemson. 4

4. Washington. 5

5. Louisville. 7

6. Nebraska. 8

7. Baylor. 9

8. Wisconsin. 10

9. Ohio State. 2

10. Texas A&M 6

11. West Virginia. 12

12. Florida. 11

13. Oklahoma. 14

14. Navy. 15

15. Boise State. 17

16. Florida State. 17

17. Tennessee. 19

18. Western Michigan. 20

19. Utah. 21

20. Auburn. 22

21. Colorado. 23

22. North Carolina. 24

23. LSU. --

24. Virginia Tech. --

25. Houston. 13