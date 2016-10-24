Fourth and long: What's next for Vaughn?

Other Related Content Will George start again?

Four items beat writer Matt Daniels picked up when Lovie Smith and other Illini met with the media on Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium:

1. The seven carries and 43 yards Ke’Shawn Vaughn picked up at Michigan was the most work the Illinois running back had seen since he had eight carries for 22 yards against Western Michigan on Sept. 17.

It’s a stark contrast from a season ago when the sophomore produced double-digit carries in 10 of the 11 games he played. The only game he didn’t was when he had six carries against Ohio State before suffering a concussion in the second quarter that caused him to miss last season’s game at Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers might actually get to see Vaughn this season, although he did leave this past Saturday’s game against Michigan with what looked like a lower leg injury.

“No major injuries to report from the game,” Smith said. “Hopefully, the guys that missed a game continue to get better, and we’ll have some of them available.”

All seven of Vaughn’s rushes against Michigan came out of the shotgun, with quarterback Jeff George Jr. split out like a wide receiver.

“Ke’Shawn did a really good job,” UI offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said. “What happened is he got a dose of what it’s like to be a quarterback because that first rep, they pressured a guy in the A gap right down the middle, and he took his eyes off the ball and looked at that blitzer. That’s what happens to quarterbacks all the time. The ball went over his head, but he handled it well. I know he was excited about being back there. He can throw, so we feel like there’s some things we can do with him.”



2. Tre Watson won’t start for the Illini on Saturday and can’t play until the third quarter at the earliest after the weakside linebacker was ejected for targeting, a penalty he committed in the fourth quarter at Michigan. The redshirt sophomore was ejected from a game in which he had already made seven tackles and is suspended for the first half against Minnesota because of his helmet-to-helmet hit on Michigan backup quarterback John O’Korn.

“It causes problems,” Smith said. “Tre has been one of the guys that we’ve kind of locked in with. When you break the rules, that’s what happens. You get penalized. It’s not like it was in dispute on that call or anything like that. You can’t make those penalties. They really do hurt you and have a lasting effect, as we see.”

James Crawford, who started the first three games this season at weakside linebacker, will likely get the start in place of Watson, and UI defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson said he isn’t ruling out true freshman linebacker Jake Hansen seeing some time.

“Just like an injury, a player is down, it’s next guy up,” Smith said. “We have a couple options that we’ll look at this week to get ready for the first half.”



3. The last time Illinois hosted Minnesota for homecoming, in 2014, the Illini unveiled all-gray uniforms and white helmets for the first time. It was done in honor of Red Grange, the former Illini legend whose nickname is the Galloping Ghost. Illinois wore the same uniform combination last season during homecoming against Wisconsin. The early word is the look will once again be featured during Saturday’s homecoming game.

“I’m not positive, but I hope so,” Illinois center Joe Spencer said. “It’s kind of a fun tradition we’ve started and a great tradition honoring Red Grange, one of the greatest college football players of all time. I think they look pretty good as well.”

Illinois lost 24-13 to Wisconsin wearing the uniforms last season. Two years ago, however, the Illini rallied for a 28-24 win against Minnesota. Spencer is hoping for a repeat performance this time with the Golden Gophers visiting Memorial Stadium again.

“That sounds good to me,” he said.



4. Smith first became friends with Cubs manager Joe Maddon when the two were in Tampa. Smith coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014, the last season Maddon managed the Tampa Bay Rays.

So, yes, the Illinois coach is keeping an eye on what transpires starting tonight during Game 1 of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians.

“Is there anything else going on?” Smith said with a straight face. “I’m a sports fan. Joe Maddon is a heck of a coach, a friend. I’m like everybody else: excited about what our Cubs will do, what they’re going to do. We won’t be watching an awful lot, but we’ll look for the scores, for sure. It should be an exciting series.”

Spencer is torn about the series since he grew up near Cincinnati and is a Reds fan.

“I’m completely neutral,” he said. “If no one won, that wouldn’t be terrible. It’s an in-state rival and then a division rival. It’s hard to root for someone in this situation.”

Spencer doesn’t have to look far on the UI campus this week to notice the Cubs.

“There’s been some good baseball up to now, so hopefully that continues,” Spencer said. “I think everywhere you go, it’s all Cubs. I hope my Reds can make it there sometime soon.”