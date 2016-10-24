Will George start again?

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has a clear idea of what quarterbacks he’ll have available this Saturday when Minnesota visits Memorial Stadium.

“Yes, we do,” the Illinois coach said Monday afternoon.

Smith, though, is remaining tight-lipped about whether Jeff George Jr., Wes Lunt or Chayce Crouch will start against the Golden Gophers.

Lunt has missed the last two games with a back injury he sustained against Purdue on Oct. 8, while Crouch hurt his shoulder on Oct. 15 in the first half at Rutgers and played the rest of the game against the Scarlet Knights before missing this past Saturday’s 41-8 loss at Michigan.

Crouch’s injury is considered serious.

George started his first game against the Wolverines ahead of the two injured Illini quarterbacks, making him the only healthy scholarship quarterback Illinois had.

“I think it was a typical first game,” Smith said. “When you lose a game that way, we didn’t have a lot of winning performances. Jeff did some good things, at times, like our football team did. He hadn’t gotten a whole lot of reps and really had one week to prepare, but we saw a lot of things we liked.”

Offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said how George stood in the pocket despite the heavy pressure Michigan brought, along with the fact he didn’t get the sense George was intimated by the atmosphere, were some positives despite George only completing 4 of 15 passes for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble on a bad exchange from center Joe Spencer.

“Jeff will be available, I know that,” McGee said. “He’s fired up and wants to get better. I’m happy with Jeff moving forward.”

While Smith didn’t come out and name a starter on Monday, if George does play for the second straight Saturday, his first start can only benefit him in the future.

“When you get out in the game, you learn an awful lot about how life really is underneath the center or in the gun,” Smith said. “The second game, a lot of that is out of the way and traditionally, we have seen big improvements the second time out, not just at the quarterback position, but any position.”

Illinois has had three quarterbacks play significant and meaningful snaps in a season most recently in 2014 with Lunt, Reilly O’Toole and Aaron Bailey all getting their time running the Illini offense.

Illinois changed its offensive philosophy that season when Lunt suffered a fractured fibula, going from a pass-heavy system then-offensive coordinator Bill Cubit preferred to an option-read game that better suited O’Toole and Bailey.

McGee is facing the same type of challenges this season because of Lunt and Crouch getting hurt a week apart.

“It’s a process because the gameplans keep changing,” McGee said. “The style of play that we have to play to give ourselves a chance keeps changing. You always wish you had one guy so you could get into a rhythm with the gameplan, with the style of offense you’re going to play, with the plays you’re running. When you go from Wes to Chayce, then to Jeff, those are three different styles of quarterback. You try to be the same, but you have to be different, so you have to be really creative.”

George didn’t have the type of showing he would have liked against the nation’s toughest defense. Minnesota isn’t quite as stingy as the Wolverines are, but Tracy Claeys’ defensive unit is respectable, ranking 32nd in the country in total defense and allowing an average of 356.7 yards.

Coming off the worst offensive showing of the season, the Illini realize they’ll need better production if they want to end their two-game losing streak on Saturday.

Even if the quarterback situation remains a revolving door.

“As an offense, it’s just about doing your job just as much as anything,” Smith said. “I know it’s easier when you have the same group working together, but that’s not how life normally goes. I don’t think that has hurt us as much as having the same quarterback. Consistent play is what we need to do a better job of.”