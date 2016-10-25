Quarterback uncertainty still exists for Illini

CHAMPAIGN — After his first college start Saturday, Jeff George Jr. soon talked to his dad, Illini great Jeff Sr.

The message was simple:

“He’s a proud dad,” George Jr. said. “He’s a dad over everything. Seeing me out there, he had nothing but good things to say.

“We didn’t really get into too much about football. He knows that everything is taken care of here. It’s just, ‘Hey, you did good.’ Keeping me positive.”

George Sr. has been in his son’s shoes. He led the Illini as starting quarterback in 1988 and ’89 and played well enough to be the first pick in the 1990 NFL draft.

Few players have access to that kind of resource.

“He really just emphasized managing the game and staying confident and cool in the adverse moments,” George Jr. said. “His biggest thing growing up through middle school and high school was ‘Weather the storm. There’s going to be ups and downs. Every play is a new play.’ ”

George Jr. knew where his dad was during the Michigan game “right up behind the bench.”

When the team is at home, George Sr. moves around.

“He always lets me know where he’s going to be at as a comfort thing,” George Jr. said.

George Jr. went back to work Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

“Every day, you’ve got to get better,” he said. “We all just need to come together as a group, put it together and do what the coaches tell us. The scheme is there. We’ve just got to go out there and execute.”

Now that he’s been a starter, is George getting more attention on campus?

“You go to class and you know everybody already anyway,” George said. “It’s not really too much different.”

Illinois coach Lovie Smith isn’t going to name a starter for the Minnesota game now.

Or talk about the status of veteran quarterbacks Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch.

Lunt was in full pads for Tuesday’s workout.

“They’re getting better,” Smith said. “There’s not a whole lot to tell.”