Big Ten football glance: Spartans, Wolverines renew rivalry

WHERE’S THE LOVIE?

The bowl hopes are fleeting. The quarterback changes every Saturday. The defense continues to give up big plays. But, hey, the gray uniforms are back this Saturday for homecoming, along with a new navy blue helmet. If only Dick Butkus were still in his prime, then maybe the Illini would be 5-2 instead of the reverse record with five games to go in Lovie Smith’s debut season.



THE STANDINGS



East Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Michigan 4-0 7-0



Ohio State 3-1 6-1



Penn State 3-1 5-2



Maryland 2-2 5-2



Indiana 1-3 3-4



Michigan State 0-4 2-5



Rutgers 0-5 2-6



West Division



TEAM CONF. ALL



Nebraska 4-0 7-0



Northwestern 3-1 4-3



Iowa 3-2 5-3



Minnesota 2-2 5-2



Wisconsin 2-2 5-2



Purdue 1-3 3-4



Illinois 1-3 2-5



THE SCHEDULE



Want to know what games are worthwhile Saturday? Here’s the scoop from sports editor Matt Daniels, who rebounded by sporting a 5-2 record last week to improve to 48-20 on the season, with Michigan State and Ohio State letting him down late. The key this week is he’s not picking the Spartans again.



Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m., BTN



TV talent: Kevin Kugler, Matt Millen and Lisa Byington



Takeaways and Lovie Smith go hand-in-hand. Even if the wins haven’t necessarily happened at a high rate this season or another losing season seems like a foregone conclusion (that’s five straight, for those counting at home). The Illini rank ninth in the country in turnover margin at plus-1, good enough for second in the Big Ten. Their eight fumble recoveries are eighth in the country and tops in the league. The seven turnovers Illinois has committed are 10th fewest in the country. So there’s that, Illinois fans.



Daniels’ pick: Minnesota, 28-17



No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m., ESPN



TV talent: Dave Wischusen, Brock Huard and Allison Williams



Look for the Wolverines to improve to 32-15 since 1970 in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday, even with Michigan State having won seven of the last eight meetings. That’s the hardware the two rivals play for. Michigan, playing in its 1,300th game in program history against the Spartans, still has a lot to play for this season, like a national championship. Michigan State, on the other hand, doesn’t have much to play for. All the focus in East Lansing has turned into how Tom Izzo will deal with a talented freshman class.



Daniels’ pick: Michigan, 38-20



No. 24 Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m., ABC



TV talent: Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht and Rocky Boiman



Fifty-two years passed between an unranked Penn State team defeating a top-two team like the Nittany Lions did to Ohio State last Saturday night in Happy Valley. The same timespan might elapse before these two programs are back on a level playing surface again. Interim coach Gerad Parker had his Boilermakers winning at Nebraska at halftime last week. If they can pull an upset against Penn State, it’ll mark the first time Purdue has defeated a ranked foe since taking down No. 23 Illinois in 2011.



Daniels’ pick: Penn State, 31-19



Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU



TV talent: Eamon McAnaney and John Congemi



If the Terrapins’ trip to Bloomington is anything like their last one, then Saturday will become a good day for DJ Durkin’s program. Maryland defeated the Hoosiers on their home field during its first game as a Big Ten school way back in 2014, the only win in this storied rivalry (please note the sarcasm) for the Terrapins. The fifth meeting between the schools takes place with the Hoosiers reeling, having lost three straight. Another defeat and those Heart of Dallas Bowl plans might have to change.



Daniels’ pick: Maryland, 23-20



Northwestern at No. 6 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN



TV talent: Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill



The panic buttons aren’t getting pushed across the state of Ohio. Yet. Even while the rest of the country hones in on this battleground state, Buckeyes fans can breathe easy this weekend. J.T. Barrett is still Ohio State’s quarterback, and Urban Meyer is still Ohio State’s coach. Even if that weren’t true, Northwestern doesn’t stand much of a chance based solely on history. Ohio State leads the all-time series 60-14-1, with the Wildcats winning once in the last 30 games between the programs.



Daniels’ pick: Ohio State, 35-21



No. 7 Nebraska at No. 11 Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN



TV talent: Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe



Usually, a 5-2 team (Wisconsin) isn’t favored to beat a 7-0 team (Nebraska). It helps the Badgers, though, when their two losses are to Michigan and Ohio State. This is a potential make-or-break weekend for the Cornhuskers. Until next Saturday, when Mike Riley’s team travels to Columbus for another primetime showdown against the Buckeyes. The bad news for Nebraska is Badgers running back Corey Clement is heating up, having rushed for 298 yards in his last two games.



Daniels’ pick: Wisconsin, 21-17



Award watch: How Matt Daniels sees It



Big Ten MVP



Player, School Prev.



Jabrill Peppers, Mich. 2



J.T. Barrett, Ohio State 1



Wilton Speight, Michigan 4



T. Armstrong Jr., Neb. 5



Curtis Samuel, Ohio St. 3



Illini MVP



Name, Pos. Prev.



Hardy Nickerson, LB 1



Malik Turner, WR —



Kendrick Foster, RB 3



Carroll Phillips, DE —



Illinois QBs —



Coach of the Year



Coach, School Prev.



Jim Harbaugh, Mich. 2



Mike Riley, Nebraska 3



Urban Meyer, Ohio State 1



Paul Chryst, Wisconsin 4



James Franklin, Penn St. —



Bowl Outlook



BOWL TEAM



Playoff Michigan



Rose Ohio State



Citrus Nebraska



Outback Wisconsin



TaxSlayer Iowa



Holiday Penn State



Music City Minnesota



Foster Farms Northwestern



Pinstripe Maryland



Heart of Dallas Indiana