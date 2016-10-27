Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up (Week 9, 2016)

Other Related Content Butkus part of inaugural Hall of Fame class

Each week, college football writer — and AP Top 25 and Heisman Trophy voter — Bob Asmussen breaks down the sport he loves:

Team of the Week

SMU

Papa SMUrf must be downright giddy after the way the Mustangs mauled Houston on Saturday. The final was 38-16 and brought a string of “Whats?” from college football experts across the country. Going into the game, SMU had lost four of its last five, and the lone win was against FCS school Liberty. The victory was the first for SMU against a ranked team in five years. Houston had dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning all but four games since SMU returned from the death penalty. SMU coach Chad Morris thinks it might be the start of something big. “For us to come in and get a signature win like this is huge,” Morris said. “And I shared with our players for the last two weeks, ‘It just takes one (win) to start a revolution. It just takes one win to put some wind in our sails.’ ”



Team of the Weak

Ohio State

Last Saturday, we were wondering how many more tricks Urban Meyer would pull off after the Buckeyes escaped Wisconsin with a win. Apparently, none. Ohio State took a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter and fell apart at Penn State. The Nittany Lions outscored Ohio State 17-0 in the final 15 minutes. Penn State deserves some credit, but Ohio State did most of the damage to itself. A blocked field goal was returned for a late Penn State touchdown. Folks in Columbus actually might question the great Meyer. Not to his face. J.T. Barrett’s Heisman candidacy isn’t dead, but it is on life support. The Buckeyes remain in the playoff race thanks to kind poll voters who didn’t punish them after the loss. They should get healthy this week with a home game against so-so Northwestern. But this is not a dominant Ohio State team like we have seen in recent seasons.



Fantastic four

If the playoffs started today, these teams would be in:

1. Alabama (PREVIOUS: 1)

While Ohio State was dropping its first game, the Crimson Tide pounded another Top 10 team. This time, it was previously undefeated Texas A&M, which had no answers for Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen. The Crimson Tide was leading by six points when Allen scooped up an Aggies fumble and raced 30 yards for a touchdown.

Alabama, the defending national champion, extended its winning streak to 20 games. The Crimson Tide gets a well-deserved rest this weekend before hitting the road again for a Nov. 5 game at dangerous LSU.



2. Michigan (3)

H.U. got an up-close and personal view of the Wolverines on Saturday, watching Jim Harbaugh’s team shut down Illinois. Michigan didn’t play a perfect game. Far from it. There were untimely penalties and mistakes on offense and defense. But it is hard to believe how quickly Harbaugh has turned the program into a national contender. It won’t be a surprise if Michigan finishes with a perfect regular season and advances to the College Football Playoff.

Jabrill Peppers is a great player. Unfortunately, he probably will move on to the NFL as soon as he is eligible. The Wolverines need some work on offense. The running game is stellar, but the passing has room to grow.



3. Clemson (4)

We will find out if the Tigers are playoff worthy when they travel to Florida State on Saturday night. The Seminoles are not as good as they were with Jameis Winston at quarterback, but games in Tallahassee are never easy.

Looking back at earlier close wins by Clemson, the games get more impressive each week. Auburn is in the Top 25, and Louisville is a playoff contender.

Deshaun Watson can put some pressure on Lamar Jackson in the Heisman race with a big game against the Seminoles.



4. Washington (—)

H.U. welcomes the Huskies into the Fantastic Four. It has been a long road, and the team might be a year or two ahead of schedule. Some wondered what Chris Petersen was doing when he left the safety of Boise State for the unknown in Seattle. Besides his love of rain and coffee, it was his belief he could fix the program.

It helps to have a great quarterback, and Washington has found one in Jake Browning.

Washington faces a major test this week, traveling to Salt Lake City for a game against Utah. An upset is possible.



Flunking four

The worst of the worst:

128. Notre Dame (128)

One more week in the penalty box for Brian Kelly’s team, which started the season in the Top 25 and now will need a lot of luck to earn a bowl bid. Losers of four of their last five, the Irish welcome Miami to South Bend on Saturday. The Hurricanes need the win almost as much as Notre Dame. This isn’t Catholics vs. Convicts. This is Underachievers vs. Mediocres. Not quite as catchy.



127. Iowa State (127)

The Cyclones led 6-3 at halftime against host Texas and had a chance for a breakout victory on Oct. 15. Then, the Longhorns took over, outscoring Iowa State 21-0 in the third quarter for a 27-6 victory. Iowa State welcomes Kansas State to Ames this weekend. Bill Snyder is on his way to another bowl game, and the Cyclones are on their way to another offseason at home.



126. Rice (126)

The Owls probably thought they had escaped the naughty list thanks to a 65-44 win against Prairie View A&M. But H.U. is a mean grader, so wins against the FCS don’t count as much. A big concern: The Panthers rolled up 457 yards. Rice tries for a winning streak Saturday at Louisiana Tech. Don’t bet on it.



125. Florida Atlantic (125)

The other Owls took the weekend off to rest after losing six in a row. The lone win for the team this season came in the opener against Southern Illinois. And that game was decided by eight points. Western Kentucky, which is tied for first in Conference USA East, visits on Saturday. It will not be pretty.



Conference call

Ranking the leagues top to bottom:

CONFERENCE PREV.

1. SEC 2

2. Big Ten 1

3. ACC 4

4. Pac-12 7

5. Big 12 3

6. MAC 8

7. American 6

8. Mountain West 5

9. Conference USA 9

10. Sun Belt 10



Heisman ballot

1. Lamar Jackson, Louisville — The quarterback helped the Cardinals roll to an easy win against North Carolina State, throwing three touchdowns and running for a fourth score. He is on pace to break the FBS record for touchdowns. Impressive. He should pile up big numbers at Virginia.



2. Jake Browning, Washington — Quarterback had three touchdown passes and ran for another score in a win against Oregon State. For the season, he has 26 TD passes and two interceptions. Lots of eyes will be on him as he leads the Huskies to Utah.



3. Deshaun Watson, Clemson — With Barrett off the board, the Tigers quarterback becomes the third choice. He had an open week to work on his accuracy. Eight interceptions are too many for a serious Heisman candidate.



Random thoughts

‘Tis the season ...

To start talking about which coaches are on the hot seat. The closer a school gets to bowl ineligibility, the closer its coach moves toward the firing line. Texas coach Charlie Strong might receive a pink slip after the season. He lost last week against Kansas State. Every game the rest of the way will play a part in Strong’s status for next year. A win Saturday against Baylor might be a must.



Checking in ...

With former Illinois defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. Now the defensive coordinator at Troy, Koenning is helping the team to a big season. The Trojans are 6-1, with the lone loss coming against Clemson. Troy has won five in a row, tied for the 10th-longest streak in the country. Koenning and head coach Neal Brown have helped with one of the best turnarounds in the country. The team was 7-17 the past two seasons.



Shattered expectations

Each week, H.U. has to figure out what teams to consider for the Top 25. Toledo was in prime position to move onto that list this week. Tim Beckman’s old school was 6-1. The lone loss was 55-53 at BYU on a last-second field goal. Until Thursday night. The Rockets lost 31-26 to Ohio at the Glass Bowl. A MAC showdown against Western Michigan on Nov. 25 is still on the schedule, but the luster has worn off a bit.