Ten suggestions for first Illini Hall of Fame class

UPDATED: Butkus part of inaugural Hall of Fame class

Dick Butkus is a part of the first Illinois athletics Hall of Fame class. But who else might join the legendary Illinois linebacker in the inaugural class? Here are our top 10 choices:

Dike Eddleman

The top Illini male and female athletes each school year get an award named in honor of the multi-sport standout, who was a star in football, basketball and track in the late 1940s.



Red Grange

Easy selection considering he has a statue outside Memorial Stadium and helped transform college and pro football with his play back in the 1920s. His presence carries on today. Illinois will wear Galloping Ghost gray unis in his honor Saturday vs. Minnesota.

Lou Henson

The court at State Farm Center is named after the Illini’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, whose popularity to this day is at an all-time high and his orange sport coat synonymous with Illinois athletics.



George Halas

One of the original inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963, the founder of the Chicago Bears, along with coach and player with the franchise, learned football at Illinois under Bob Zuppke, while also playing basketball and baseball.

Bob Zuppke

The football team plays on Zuppke Field. He won a school-best 131 games during his tenure, which lasted from 1913 to 1941 and saw Illinois win seven Big Ten championships. No other Illinois football coach has topped 100 wins.

Tonja Buford-Bailey

The former Illinois women’s track and field coach was a three-time Olympian in 1992, 1996 and 2000, winning bronze at the ’96 Summer Games in Atlanta in the 400-meter hurdles and the 1992 NCAA championship in the same event.

Ashley Berggren

First Illinois women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired, Berggren left Illinois in 1998 as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,089 career points (now second in program history) as Illini reached the Sweet 16 twice in her career.

Dee Brown

Program’s all-time winningest player (with James Augustine), the point guard is among the UI’s top three all time in points (third with 1,812), three-pointers (second, 299) and assists (third, 674). He became face of program on run to 2005 national title game.

Mary Eggers

One of the most decorated volleyball players in UI history, the three-time first-team All-American won the Honda/Broderick Award, given to the nation’s top volleyball player, in 1988 and led Illinois to its first two Final Four appearances.

Bob Richards

The “Vaulting Vicar” won gold medals in the Olympic pole vault in 1952 and ’56 and took the bronze in ’48. A national champion while at Illinois, Richards was the first athlete to go on a Wheaties box. Champaign native turns 91 in February.