Final word: Butkus weighs in on program

CHAMPAIGN — The greatest living Illinois football player wants to see his former team succeed. Soon.



Legend Dick Butkus, the first member of the school’s athletics Hall of Fame, will be at Saturday’s game.



“We’ve got to get that pride back and let the recruits know you’re going to, quite frankly, a helluva school with a great history in athletics,” Butkus said. “OK, so we were down a little bit. But we can get it back up there if we all get at it. I think we’re going to see a big difference coming back here. It rightly should be. Look back in history. Some great people came here, starting with (George) Halas and Big Red (Grange). We’ve got to renew all that and get people back on the program.”



It is a different situation now than when Butkus joined the Illini in the early 1960s.



“You’ve got to have the facilities,” Butkus said. “We’ve got to be able to match the Oregons and the Ohio States and the Michigans. In a couple, three years, we’ll have that. We’ll be getting the players here.”



Butkus said he thinks Lovie Smith is the right guy for the job.



“I thought it was a good move,” Butkus said. “Let’s face the facts. A lot of these kids have dreams like I did when I came to school here, that I wanted to play pro football. The better way to do it is to play for a coach that’s been in the pro game.



“You’ve got two sides to it. You’ve got (Jim) Harbaugh, who acts like a kid with the kids. But then you also have Lovie, who is very quiet, but he’s just straight. He tells you like it is. If I was being recruited by them now, I really don’t think it would be that big of a decision.”



Butkus and Smith have known each other for years. But before this week, they hadn’t been together in a while.



✰ ✰ ✰



Butkus will be on the set for “BTN Tailgate,” which airs Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The set will be in Grange Grove. Others scheduled to appear include former Illini linebackers Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy, who both won the Butkus Award.



Illinois men’s basketball coach John Groce also will be one of the guests.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Varsity I Association will honor four former Illini at Saturday’s game. Bob Bucklin, who played defensive end in the late 1960s and early 1970s, earned the Male Achievement Award. The first Female Achievement Award goes to Dr. Sheila Crump Johnson, who was a cheerleader at Illinois in 1969-70. Retired campus recreation director and former football and basketball player Tony Clements is receiving the Merit Award. And longtime Illinois wrestling coach Mark Johnson is the Honorary I inductee.



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois special teams/tight ends coach Bob Ligashesky represented the staff at Friday’s Illini Quarterback Club luncheon. He talked to the crowd of 221 at Champaign’s Hawthorn Suites. So did senior receiver Justin Hardee.



On football’s homecoming weekend, the featured speaker was Groce. His team starts exhibition play on Sunday afternoon against Washington University. It was Groce’s first appearance in front of the football booster group.



✰ ✰ ✰



No official word on who will start at quarterback for Illinois on Saturday. Jeff George Jr. worked the entire Michigan game. Wes Lunt injured his back against Purdue and hasn’t played since.



Beyond George and Lunt, the Illinois quarterback options are converted receiver Trenard Davis and walk-on Cam Miller.



Tailback Ke’Shawn Vaughn worked as a wildcat quarterback at Michigan.



✰ ✰ ✰



Illinois held its homecoming parade and pep rally Friday. There was no football participation. The available time slot didn’t work with the team’s schedule. Instead of hanging out on campus, the Illini were at their Hyatt Place headquarters in downtown Champaign.



✰ ✰ ✰



Minnesota practiced at home late Friday morning before boarding its flight to C-U.



The Gophers didn’t have a workout at Memorial Stadium after landing. The team went directly to its headquarters at Hawthorn Suites. Every Illinois visitor is staying there this season except for next week’s opponent, Michigan State.



The Gophers had dinner and meetings at the hotel.



The routine has remained the same despite the change from head coach Jerry Kill to Tracy Claeys. Kill and Claeys worked together for 20-plus years.



✰ ✰ ✰



The Minnesota defense will be without two key players Saturday. Illinois native and No. 3 tackler Jack Lynn is suspended for the first half because of a targeting call in last week’s game against Rutgers. And defensive lineman and Illinois native Steve Richardson will miss the game with a concussion.





