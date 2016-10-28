George earns high praise from ex-coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Some might be surprised by Jeff George Jr.’s rise to the top of the Illinois quarterback depth chart. Jayson West is not among them.



The Warren Central (Ind.) coach knows George well. In West’s first season with the Warriors in 2013, George led them to an Indiana state title.



West is a big George fan. Both the player and the person.



“He is genuinely the nicest young man I’ve maybe ever had the pleasure to coach,” West said. “He’s a total class act. He’s a religiously hard worker.



“He deserves everything that comes his way. I couldn’t be more happy about it.”



West knew there was a chance George might play at Michigan. But he didn’t know his former player was starting until the opening kickoff.



“He went into one of the toughest places to play in the country, and he lived through it,” West said. “He’s got a lot of proving to do. That’s part of the game.”



Making it happen



Asked to describe George’s strengths, West started with the player’s habits.



“He’s a great worker,” West said. “All his hard work in the weight room, he never acted like a prima donna quarterback. He gets right in the weights with the other kids, gets there early and stays late. It really was amazing. He used every day as an opportunity to get better. I think he’s doing that at Illinois, too. That’s given him a legitimate shot to be a starter in the Big Ten. He deserves that.”



West thinks there is a bigger job for George.



“He should be what our president should be,” West said. “He’s a leader and a great person and does things for the right reason. He’s just a special kid.



“I always told him, ‘When you run for president, I’ll vote for you.’ ”



The 2013 state champions whom George quarterbacked at Warren Central “weren’t the most talented team. But we were a great team because of our quarterback situation. (George) held them together and was very resilient. The senior class had been through a couple of coaches. I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for that.”



Family tradition



The Georges have been good for Warren Central football. Before he starred at Illinois in the late 1980s, Jeff George Sr. led the Warriors to a state title.



West said the father never put pressure on the son. Or interfered with the program.



“Jeff Sr. is awesome,” West said. “Great father. They’re best friends. The parents are wonderful people, and they’ve raised three wonderful kids. That’s not easy to do.



“Jeff’s been supportive. He doesn’t pressure him. He trusts the process and what we’re doing. He realizes it’s his kid’s time to make his own journey, and he allowed him to do that.”



There is another family member on the way. Jayden George is a sophomore quarterback for the Warriors. He is the team’s backup and has played an important role this season.



“I’m really proud of him,” West said.



Faculty and students at Warren Central have become Illinois fans. At least, during football season.



“We’ve got kids all over the country playing,” West said. “I try to buy a shirt or a jersey from every school and try to get to their games. It’s hard because we’re in season as well.”



The Warriors had a playoff game Friday night. West plans to watch Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game to see if his former quarterback will get his second consecutive start.



“I’m pretty excited about that,” West said.



West thinks George has the talent to become a longtime starter at Illinois.



“Absolutely,” West said. “He’s got a really good arm, and he’s the consummate professional. I think he’ll get better every week. It’s a perfect time for him to grow.”