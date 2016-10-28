How they line up: Illinois vs. Minnesota

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Minnesota:



Illini (2-5)



OFFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



3 Quarterback OR Jeff George Jr. 6-3 205 R-Fr.



12 Quarterback OR Wes Lunt 6-5 225 Sr.



7 Quarterback Chayce Crouch 6-4 225 So.



22 Running back Kendrick Foster 5-9 200 Jr.



39 Fullback Nate Echard 6-2 235 Jr.



19 Wide receiver Justin Hardee 6-1 200 Sr.



11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 205 Jr.



87 Tight end Tyler White 6-5 255 Sr.



57 Left tackle Austin Schmidt 6-6 300 Sr.



74 Left guard Connor Brennan 6-5 300 Sr.



71 Center Joe Spencer 6-4 300 Sr.



53 Right guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 315 So.



67 Right tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Jr.



Players to watch: Illinois’ starting quarterback. Whoever that might be. If the rotation holds true — a rotation forced upon Lovie Smith because of injury — then Wes Lunt should start today against Minnesota. The back injury Lunt sustained against Purdue three weeks ago has forced him to miss the last 21/2 games. Who knows if he were healthy how he would have fared against the fierce Michigan defense. Or if Illinois still would be two losses away from another losing season. If Jeff George Jr. gets the start for the second consecutive week, expect some of the nerves to go away and for Illinois to try to establish its run game in a more productive fashion than it did last Saturday.



DEFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



91 End Dawuane Smoot 6-3 255 Sr.



94 Tackle Tito Odenigbo 6-3 290 So.



55 Tackle Jamal Milan 6-2 300 Fr.



6 End Carroll Phillips 6-3 240 Sr.



5 Weakside linebacker James Crawford 6-2 220 Jr.



10 Middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson 6-0 230 Sr.



2 Strongside linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 215 So.



1 Cornerback Jaylen Dunlap 6-1 190 Jr.



17 Free safety Stanley Green 5-11 195 Fr.



21 Strong safety Pat Nelson 6-0 210 Fr.



24 Cornerback Darius Mosely 5-11 190 Sr.



Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner will want to get outside the pocket. But the fifth-year senior also can hurt teams when he steps back to throw. Phillips is the most productive Illini when it comes to taking down opposing quarterbacks, as evidenced by his team-leading five sacks. Where Phillips sometimes gets into trouble, however, is setting the edge when it comes to containing the run. Leidner is more than capable of pulling the ball down to run. While Phillips may energize the homecoming crowd with a big sack, his biggest priority is to stay disciplined throughout and not let Leidner beat Illinois with his feet.



Head coach: Lovie Smith (2-5 at Illinois, 2-5 overall in first season).



Gophers (5-2)



OFFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



7 Quarterback Mitch Leidner 6-4 230 Sr.



1 Running back Rodney Smith 5-11 205 So.



88 Wide receiver Rashad Still 6-5 205 So.



82 Wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky 6-3 220 Sr.



26 Wide receiver Brian Smith 6-4 210 Jr.



80 Tight end Nate Wozniak 6-10 275 Jr.



73 Left tackle Donnell Greene 6-7 345 So.



62 Left guard Jared Weyler 6-4 305 So.



77 Center Tyler Moore 6-4 305 So.



76 Right guard Vincent Calhoun 6-4 330 Jr.



78 Right tackle Garrison Wright 6-4 320 Jr.



Players to watch: Minnesota running backs. Quietly lost amid the beatdown Michigan put forth on Illinois last Saturday was Karan Higdon breaking the 100-yard barrier, becoming the fifth running back to do so against the Illini this season. Rodney Smith could very well become the sixth, with his backup, Shannon Brooks, another possibility. Smith has the second-most rushing yards in the Big Ten with 701, only trailing Northwestern’s Justin Jackson (792). His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the league’s most, along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Iowa’s Akrum Wadley. Oh, and his 1,001 all-purpose yards lead the league. If Illinois is somehow able to contain Smith, then the Illini defense could very well have to deal with Brooks, who rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns during last season’s win against the Illini.



DEFENSE



NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.



95 End Hendrick Ekpe 6-5 240 Sr.



97 Tackle Scott Ekpe 6-4 285 Sr.



99 Tackle Andrew Stelter 6-4 290 Jr.



46 End W. DeLattiboudere 6-3 240 Fr.



13 Weakside linebacker Jonathan Celestin 6-1 220 Jr.



56 Middle linebacker Nick Rallis 5-11 240 Sr.



20 Strongside linebacker Julian Huff 6-0 225 So.



3 Cornerback KiAnte Hardin 5-10 175 So.



7 Strong safety Damarius Travis 6-2 215 Sr.



11 Free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. 5-10 195 Fr.



5 Cornerback Jalen Myrick 5-10 205 Sr.



Player to watch: Jonathan Celestin. The junior from Georgia is playing at a high level. The linebacker leads Minnesota with 55 tackles, including a team-high 12 stops to go along with one sack in last Saturday’s close win against Rutgers. It was his second double-digit tackling effort this season after he notched 13 against Iowa. He is also effective in the pass game, having broken up three passes this season. If Illinois wants to have a productive run game against the Gophers, making sure Celestin doesn’t break through the line of scrimmage consistently and making him miss once he reaches the second level is key.



Head coach: Tracy Claeys (7-6 at Minnesota; 7-6 overall in two seasons).



Prediction: Minnesota 28, Illinois 17



Minnesota was one of those 5-7 teams that snuck into a bowl game last season, while Illinois was not. If the Illini had won last season in Minneapolis, the offseason talk could have focused on the program’s second consecutive bowl trip. Perhaps it might have been enough for Bill Cubit to keep his job, too. Since the two teams met last November, both programs have gone in different directions. Minnesota is 6-3 since, winning the Quick Lane Bowl to snap a seven-game bowl losing streak. Meanwhile, Illinois is 2-6 since its 2015 loss to the Gophers and well on its way to its fifth consecutive losing season. Illinois surprised Minnesota in its last trip to Champaign in 2014, pulling off a 28-24 win thanks to a late forced fumble by T.J. Neal and recovery for a touchdown by V’Angelo Bentley. The victory helped spur the Illini to their only bowl appearance during the Tim Beckman era. But Lovie Smith’s team has had difficulty containing the run throughout this season. Illinois keeps it close, but the Gophers’ ability to move the ball on the ground is too much. (N-G prediction record: 4-3)

