How they line up: Illinois vs. Minnesota
Fri, 10/28/2016 - 8:37pm | Matt Daniels

Beat writer Matt Daniels views projected starters for Illinois and Minnesota:

Illini (2-5)

OFFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

3    Quarterback OR    Jeff George Jr.    6-3    205    R-Fr.

12    Quarterback OR    Wes Lunt    6-5    225    Sr.

7    Quarterback    Chayce Crouch    6-4    225    So.

22    Running back    Kendrick Foster    5-9    200    Jr.

39    Fullback    Nate Echard    6-2    235    Jr.

19    Wide receiver    Justin Hardee    6-1    200    Sr.

11    Wide receiver    Malik Turner    6-3    205    Jr.

87    Tight end    Tyler White    6-5    255    Sr.

57    Left tackle    Austin Schmidt    6-6    300    Sr.

74    Left guard    Connor Brennan    6-5    300    Sr.

71    Center    Joe Spencer    6-4    300    Sr.

53    Right guard    Nick Allegretti    6-4    315    So.

67    Right tackle    Christian DiLauro    6-5    300    Jr.

Players to watch: Illinois’ starting quarterback. Whoever that might be. If the rotation holds true — a rotation forced upon Lovie Smith because of injury — then Wes Lunt should start today against Minnesota. The back injury Lunt sustained against Purdue three weeks ago has forced him to miss the last 21/2 games. Who knows if he were healthy how he would have fared against the fierce Michigan defense. Or if Illinois still would be two losses away from another losing season. If Jeff George Jr. gets the start for the second consecutive week, expect some of the nerves to go away and for Illinois to try to establish its run game in a more productive fashion than it did last Saturday.

DEFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

91    End    Dawuane Smoot    6-3    255    Sr.

94    Tackle    Tito Odenigbo    6-3    290    So.

55    Tackle    Jamal Milan    6-2    300    Fr.

6    End    Carroll Phillips    6-3    240    Sr.

5    Weakside linebacker    James Crawford    6-2    220    Jr.

10    Middle linebacker    Hardy Nickerson    6-0    230    Sr.

2    Strongside linebacker    Julian Jones    6-2    215    So.

1    Cornerback    Jaylen Dunlap    6-1    190    Jr.

17    Free safety    Stanley Green    5-11    195    Fr.

21    Strong safety    Pat Nelson    6-0    210    Fr.

24    Cornerback    Darius Mosely    5-11    190    Sr.

Player to watch: Carroll Phillips. Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner will want to get outside the pocket. But the fifth-year senior also can hurt teams when he steps back to throw. Phillips is the most productive Illini when it comes to taking down opposing quarterbacks, as evidenced by his team-leading five sacks. Where Phillips sometimes gets into trouble, however, is setting the edge when it comes to containing the run. Leidner is more than capable of pulling the ball down to run. While Phillips may energize the homecoming crowd with a big sack, his biggest priority is to stay disciplined throughout and not let Leidner beat Illinois with his feet.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (2-5 at Illinois, 2-5 overall in first season).

Gophers (5-2)

OFFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

7    Quarterback    Mitch Leidner    6-4    230    Sr.

1    Running back    Rodney Smith    5-11    205    So.

88    Wide receiver    Rashad Still    6-5    205    So.

82    Wide receiver    Drew Wolitarsky    6-3    220    Sr.

26    Wide receiver    Brian Smith    6-4    210    Jr.

80    Tight end    Nate Wozniak    6-10    275    Jr.

73    Left tackle    Donnell Greene     6-7    345    So.

62    Left guard    Jared Weyler    6-4    305    So.

77    Center    Tyler Moore    6-4    305    So.

76    Right guard    Vincent Calhoun    6-4    330    Jr.

78    Right tackle    Garrison Wright    6-4    320    Jr.

Players to watch: Minnesota running backs. Quietly lost amid the beatdown Michigan put forth on Illinois last Saturday was Karan Higdon breaking the 100-yard barrier, becoming the fifth running back to do so against the Illini this season. Rodney Smith could very well become the sixth, with his backup, Shannon Brooks, another possibility. Smith has the second-most rushing yards in the Big Ten with 701, only trailing Northwestern’s Justin Jackson (792). His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the league’s most, along with Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and Iowa’s Akrum Wadley. Oh, and his 1,001 all-purpose yards lead the league. If Illinois is somehow able to contain Smith, then the Illini defense could very well have to deal with Brooks, who rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns during last season’s win against the Illini.

DEFENSE

NO.    POS.    PLAYER    HT.    WT.    YR.

95    End    Hendrick Ekpe    6-5    240    Sr.

97    Tackle    Scott Ekpe    6-4    285    Sr.

99    Tackle    Andrew Stelter    6-4    290    Jr.

46    End    W. DeLattiboudere    6-3    240    Fr.

13    Weakside linebacker    Jonathan Celestin    6-1    220    Jr.

56    Middle linebacker    Nick Rallis    5-11    240    Sr.

20    Strongside linebacker    Julian Huff    6-0    225    So.

3    Cornerback    KiAnte Hardin    5-10    175    So.

7    Strong safety    Damarius Travis    6-2    215    Sr.

11    Free safety    Antoine Winfield Jr.    5-10    195    Fr.

5    Cornerback    Jalen Myrick    5-10    205    Sr.

Player to watch: Jonathan Celestin. The junior from Georgia is playing at a high level. The linebacker leads Minnesota with 55 tackles, including a team-high 12 stops to go along with one sack in last Saturday’s close win against Rutgers. It was his second double-digit tackling effort this season after he notched 13 against Iowa. He is also effective in the pass game, having broken up three passes this season. If Illinois wants to have a productive run game against the Gophers, making sure Celestin doesn’t break through the line of scrimmage consistently and making him miss once he reaches the second level is key.

Head coach: Tracy Claeys (7-6 at Minnesota; 7-6 overall in two seasons).

Prediction: Minnesota 28, Illinois 17

Minnesota was one of those 5-7 teams that snuck into a bowl game last season, while Illinois was not. If the Illini had won last season in Minneapolis, the offseason talk could have focused on the program’s second consecutive bowl trip. Perhaps it might have been enough for Bill Cubit to keep his job, too. Since the two teams met last November, both programs have gone in different directions. Minnesota is 6-3 since, winning the Quick Lane Bowl to snap a seven-game bowl losing streak. Meanwhile, Illinois is 2-6 since its 2015 loss to the Gophers and well on its way to its fifth consecutive losing season. Illinois surprised Minnesota in its last trip to Champaign in 2014, pulling off a 28-24 win thanks to a late forced fumble by T.J. Neal and recovery for a touchdown by V’Angelo Bentley. The victory helped spur the Illini to their only bowl appearance during the Tim Beckman era. But Lovie Smith’s team has had difficulty containing the run throughout this season. Illinois keeps it close, but the Gophers’ ability to move the ball on the ground is too much. (N-G prediction record: 4-3)
 

