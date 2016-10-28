Talking points: How Minnesota analyst sees it

We asked Minneapolis Star Tribune beat writer Joe Christensen his thoughts on the Gophers going into Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game at Memorial Stadium:



I think Tracy Claeys was quite popular when he got the job, as an extension of the Jerry Kill regime. Fans looked at the favorable schedule and thought the Gophers had an outside chance to do what Iowa did last year. The close losses to Penn State and Iowa frustrated people, of course, and almost getting beat by Rutgers last week would have been a disaster. I think fans really want to see Claeys do well, but this team needs to win this game and next week against Purdue to restore confidence.



Claeys and Kill are both down-home guys from small-town Kansas who worked tirelessly to get these jobs. They have a lot of the same values, just different ways of expressing them. Kill could be more fiery and emotional. Claeys is more even-keeled, no-nonsense and straight to the point. Kill was heavily involved with the offensive play-calling. Claeys is a defensive guru who leaves the offensive play-calling to the new coordinator, Jay Johnson.



It’s not like Wisconsin and Iowa here, partly because there are so many pro teams fighting for attention here, and Minnesota fell behind other Big Ten schools with its commitment to football. I think the Gophers are catching up, with the newer stadium (opened in 2009), and the $166 million Athletes Village that’s under construction.



Jack Lynn is a senior linebacker from Lake Zurich and one of their leading tacklers. He got a targeting penalty in the second half of last week’s game, so he won’t be able to play the first half this week. It was one of those unavoidable helmet-to-helmet hits where the receiver lowered his head trying to catch the ball. Really, it’s too bad because Lynn loves going back to his home state and playing before friends and family.



The defense has been Jekyll and Hyde. The Gophers held Penn State to three first-half points and then gave up some huge second-half plays in that overtime loss. Minnesota held Iowa and Maryland to one touchdown apiece. But then Rutgers comes in and outgains the Gophers 299-229 over the final three quarters. So the key will be which defense shows up for Minnesota.





