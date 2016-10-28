Tate: Lovie mum about his QB

You can’t blame Lovie Smith for wanting to keep Illini quarterback secrets.



This isn’t the NFL. There is no Injury Report Policy that insists on complete and accurate information on injuries. For example, when Jay Cutler recently was cleared, the Bears were obligated to make it known.



The colleges have no such requirement. Thus, when Chayce Crouch, a runner who demands special defensive preparation by opponents, was incapacitated, Smith preferred that Minnesota not know.



The main football story being sought by the media, Smith preferred not be told.



Actually, this subterfuge began a week earlier when, in the face of repeated TV speculation that an arm/shoulder injury limited Crouch on Oct. 15 at Rutgers (he attempted three short second-half passes), denials were issued in the postgame interview.



And Crouch repeated his denials in the Monday follow-up even though his limp arm prevented him from practicing that week. After he sat out the Michigan game, word swept through the community that Crouch would need season-ending surgery.



Lineup adjusted again



Once upon a time, Illini coach Lou Tepper stated quarterbacks are no different than any other player, and all players must be treated the same.



That wasn’t true in 1994, and it isn’t true now. The actual downfall of the Tepper regime stemmed from a QB dispute (Louisville’s Chris Redman) that led to the departure of crack offensive coordinator Greg Landry.



You know the position is critical for Illinois today when you scan the last two weeks and see the Illini completing six passes for 92 yards at Rutgers and, with first-timer Jeff George Jr. at the controls, four completions for 95 yards at Michigan.



Consecutive games under 100! That hasn’t happened once in the last 20 games Wes Lunt has been healthy. He threw for 279 in the 32-23 loss last year at Minnesota.



Understand, position adjustments aren’t unusual. In fact, Smith has overseen an unprecedented shakeup of starters. August subs Jamal Milan, Kenyon Jackson and Tito Odenigbo have been given starts in the supposedly set defensive line.



So, too, for Jordan Fagan, Darta Lee and Connor Brennan on offense. Smith has juggled outside linebackers and moved freshmen Stanley Green and Pat Nelson into the safety slots. Smith has mixed tight ends and receivers. He has given three running backs the nod.



See how quickly you skimmed those two paragraphs. You’re waiting for word on a quarterback. Sorry, don’t know. Maybe it’s George. Maybe it’s Lunt. Smith isn’t saying. And if you were him, you wouldn’t, either.



Mistakes continue



Whoever plays, it’ll be part of October’s three-QB rotation that has complicated Garrick McGee’s job as coordinator.



“The game plan keeps changing,” McGee said. “I wish we could have one guy so we could get in a rhythm.”



Beyond that position, McGee said he had stern talks with others about carrying out their individual missions.



“There were things that happened at Michigan that they weren’t coached to do, and we never saw on the practice field,” McGee said. “For our first play, we had practiced a play-action pass Wednesday and Thursday, and walked through it on Friday and Saturday, and then one of our guys tried something new (a cut block) and drew a penalty. On the first play.



“We had matchups where our tight end was blocking a defensive back at the point of attack on plays that should have gone 30 yards. But that guy (the Michigan defender) came off the block and made 2-yard stops.



“We had a good matchup for (receiver) Desmond Cain to run a fade route, based on the technique the defensive back was using, but Desmond missed the signal and ran the wrong route.



“Little things like that are

an issue. There were 17 snaps in the game that could have been 25- or 30-yard gains that we ended up doing something ... missed the signal or didn’t finish (the block) or something happened.”



Minnesota is beatable



So, folks, Illini problems go deeper than the quarterback. But, at the same time, the 5-2 Gophers have shown similar weaknesses disguised by the easiest schedule among Big Ten teams.



After handling Oregon State (2-5), Indiana State (4-4) and Colorado State (4-4) in September, the Gophers lost to Penn State and Iowa on a Big Ten slate that doesn’t include Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State.



Last Saturday, Rutgers rallied in the second half to go ahead 32-31 before Emmit Carpenter’s 28-yard field goal with six seconds left saved the Gophers. Minnesota’s only TD in the last three quarters was a 94-yard kickoff return by Rodney Smith.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.