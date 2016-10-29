Grades vs. Minnesota: Offense flunks out

Video: Illini outplayed in loss to Minnesota » more Videographer: Bob Asmussen/The News-Gazette Illinois struggled in all three phases during its 40-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Beat writer Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown from Memorial Stadium.

Player of the Game: Minnesota's Rodney Smith

The talented sophomore ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He becomes the sixth player this season to top 100 yards against Lovie Smith’s defense. Minnesota saw early that was the path of least resistance and took repeated advantage. Rodney Smith is part of a talented tandem with Shannon Brooks.

OFFENSE: Minnesota B, Illinois F

Hard to beat anybody when you gain 245 yards and keep turning over the ball. Minnesota didn’t do much more with its bland offense but took advantage of the Illini mistakes.

DEFENSE: Minnesota A, Illinois C-

The offense kept putting Hardy Nickerson’s guys in tough spots with mistakes. Without the short fields, it would have been a different game. The young guys are giving Illinois a reason to hope for the future. Stanley Green and Patrick Nelson give the unit a good foundation going into 2017. The Gophers made life miserable for Jeff George Jr. with steady pressure.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Minnesota D, Illinois D

Chase McLaughlin’s 53-yard field goal in the fourth quarter saves the Illini from a failing grade. Gophers need to go back to Minnesota and see if there is a soccer or rugby player on campus who wants to punt.

COACHING: Minnesota B, Illinois D-

Sure, there have been injuries. But, as the head coach says, that is part of football. The lack of a consistent running game makes it difficult for whoever plays quarterback. Getting Wes Lunt back in the next week or two will help. Gophers need to be creative if they hope to beat the better teams on the schedule.

OVERALL: Minnesota A-, Illinois D

Take away three fumbles and it is a different game. But you can’t. Turnovers are an important part of the game — one that was emphasized by the coaching staff before the season. Lose the turnover battle like it did Saturday and it will be a long time before Illinois gets another Big Ten victory.