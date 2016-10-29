Illini fail to deliver in homecoming defeat

Video: Lovie after Minnesota loss » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini lost 40-17 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to spoil the Illini's homecoming game, where Illinois committed three turnovers: 'When you're not a good football team yet, it's hard to overcome adversity like that.' Video

CHAMPAIGN — Potential often is brought up when discussing Illinois football.

The potential to break through and compete in the Big Ten. The potential to land a program-changing recruiting class.

The potential to generate excitement amid a fan base that has seen 15 losing seasons in the last 20 years and is well on the way to another one after Saturday’s 40-17 loss to Minnesota in front of an announced homecoming crowd of 40,090 at Memorial Stadium.

“That’s not how you want homecoming to go,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said.

The potential described above may one day actually happen consistently for Illinois.

But until then, it’s just talk. A set of expectations that hardly ever turns into reality.

Smith is experiencing that in his first season in charge of the Illini, a tenure that started with promising talk of turning the flagship university of the state into a winning program.

Easier said than done. Sure, a great season happens every once in a while. Maybe it will in the future. It just won’t transpire in 2016.

How does the former NFL coach keep a positive vibe around the first college program he’s been in charge of with four regular-season games remaining?

“I don’t think it should be positive when you lose as many games as we’ve lost,” Smith said. “We should all feel the way I’m feeling right now. When you lose homecoming that way, you shouldn’t feel good. That should be the driving point to make you get some things right.”

On a day in which hardly any situation went right for the Illini, Smith’s players were left trying to comprehend their fifth loss of the season by double digits and fourth by at least 23 points.

“It’s an upsetting loss,” Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant said.

“A lot of ups and downs this season,” Illinois linebacker Mike Svetina said.

“It’s been tough. It really has,” Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. “The toughest part, for me, is I’ve got a lot of really close friends who are seniors.”

Those seniors, like Svetina, Grant, Wes Lunt, Joe Spencer, Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and a handful of others, are only guaranteed four more games in their college careers.

“We have a lot of ball left for this season, but without a doubt, I have the utmost confidence that this is going to go in the right direction in the future,” Svetina said. “We’re trying really hard to be positive every day and just keep our heads up.”

Minnesota, on the other hand, secured bowl eligibility with Saturday’s win. Illinois isn’t completely eliminated from bowl contention yet, although it only seems like a matter of time given how the season has gone. And Illinois, for the ninth consecutive season, won’t finish the regular season with a winning record.

“The fact that I have a chance to change what’s here, I’m really excited about that,” Allegretti said, “but we’ve got to get that started.”