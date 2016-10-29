Illini Q&A: Receiver Zach Grant

Zach Grant is an important part of the Illinois offense and is third on the team in receptions. Not bad for a player who was under-recruited out of high school and originally played at an NAIA school. Staff writer Bob Asmussen sat down with the former Rochester High School star earlier in the week:



What would a win against Minnesota mean to the team?



It would instill another level of confidence that we need coming off a tough loss at Michigan. Homecoming is a big deal. Winning that will help us progress.



What kind of record did you expect after seven games?



Nobody would expect it to be what it is right now. One thing Coach (Bob) Ligashesky always says, “You’re not going to be 2-5 come Saturday.” We really try to not think about it. We focus on the opponent and try to get a win and worry about the record later on. It is hard, but it’s the right thing to do.



What has gone right?



We’ve found out which guys can step up and make plays. That’s a big deal for us.



You are on your third starting quarterback this season. What are the challenges for a receiver?



With Wes (Lunt), we were with him all camp. Timing is one thing you’ve got to work on during the week. The last three weeks, we’ve gotten timing down, and I think that’s helped.



How did Jeff George Jr. do in his first start?



I was really proud of Jeff. He handled it really well. He was cool and collected. It didn’t seem like he got too worked up. We played a great team. He did a good job. I felt comfortable with him out there.



What do you expect from him this week?



Just to progress. He’s got a game under his belt. Even if he was nervous, he didn’t show it.



Lunt hasn’t been able to play for a few weeks. What have you done to try to keep his spirits up?



We’re pretty good friends. You don’t want to pressure him because you know he’s in pain.



How well do the receivers get along?



We are very close. I do thank Coach (Mike) Bellamy for that. He was a big part of that. We’re all comfortable around each other. We can talk about anything. I would feel comfortable going up and telling somebody they need to pick it up, and I would want them to tell me that if I needed it.



You were a star at St. Ambrose. Why did you leave?



Coming from the success I had in high school, you want to play at the highest level. I wasn’t fortunate enough to get any offers. It wasn’t God’s plan for me. St. Ambrose gave me an opportunity to play. I just knew I wanted to play bigger.



You first moved to Northern Illinois. What happened there?



It just didn’t work out. I think I rushed my decision a little bit.



You got to Illinois in 2013. How did it work?



Wes coming here kind of struck the conversation. I knew I wasn’t going to be at Northern very long. I was there from winter 2013 to summer 2013. Coach (Tim) Beckman gave me an opportunity to come here and play, and I jumped on it.



Any regrets about not coming here initially?



It was an option. I could have walked on. I had already committed to St. Ambrose. I didn’t want to back out on them.



You had 131 catches as a senior. Why weren’t more schools after you?



I don’t know. We had a lot of schools that would come in. They said, “Not what we’re looking for.” Speed and size was the main thing. It was one of the toughest times of my life. I realized how much work I had to put in. I used it as fuel. I still do.



You have been here just a short time and are already on your third head coach. What is that like?



It depends on how you look at it. I would like to be a coach in the future. Learning from all these different people was a pleasure for me.



Does Garrick McGee’s offense suit your game?



I think so. He’s got a lot of different plays in there for me to find different holes. I try to take pride in running good routes and catching the ball. He gives me an opportunity to do that.



Your first catch came against Western Illinois in 2015. What do you remember about it?



I was nervous, scared to death. Chayce Crouch was in, and he kind of looked at me before the snap. I knew it was coming. I just made sure I caught it and secured it. It was a good ball.



What’s the best word to describe you as a receiver?



Worker. That’s one thing I take pride in each week. My intangibles aren’t as high as some of the others.



Why do you wear No. 88?



That was just the number they gave me at the time. It was Jerry Rice’s college number. I thought that was cool. I wore 12 in high school.



Are you rooting for the Cubs to win the World Series?



My grandpa (Gary Bass) is a huge Cubs fan, so I think it would be pretty cool for him to see that.



This has been your busiest year as a receiver. How does it feel to be an important part of the offense?



It’s awesome. I try to work as hard as I can. For my last year, to have a role means a lot.



Who is your receiver idol?



Julian Edelman. His story comes close to mine.



After football, what do you want to do in life?



I would love to coach. (Rochester’s) Derek Leonard has gotten me into it. He really taught me how to respect the game and how to love the game. I would like to coach college or high school.



Tell me something people don’t know about you.



I was a pretty good drummer. I played the drums all the way up to high school. And I played in church, too. Football got in the way. I like doing it.



Tell me something people don’t know about one of your teammates.



Jeff George has, by far, the biggest sweet tooth of anyone I’ve ever met. One night will be a milkshake night. The next day, he’ll have cookies in his hand. When you go to the movies with Jeff George, he will have a large cherry ICEE with a large popcorn with extra butter. He’s a huge candy guy. That’s just him.