LIVE! Minnesota

Two hours until kickoff

Good morning college football fans. Matt Daniels here with you throughout the morning and into the afternoon as Illinois (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) gets set to host Minnesota (5-2, 2-2) in the Illini's homecoming game.

An unseasonably warm late October day is expected here at Memorial Stadium, with temperatures already in the mid-60s that could possibly climb to the low 80s by the time today's game wraps up.

It sure is weird to type this while wearing a short-sleeve shirt two days before Halloween.

Back to today's game, a game Illinois desperately needs to win if it wants to keep alive its very slim bowl chances.

Expect Jeff George Jr. to get his second straight start for the Illini, although getting Lovie Smith to talk about injuries is like one enjoying a visit to the dentist. The Illinois coach does not seem pleased when he has to discuss injuries.

Which is what the other two Illinois quarterback, Wes Lunt and Chayce Crouch, are dealing with. Lunt hurt his back three weeks ago in the second quarter against Purdue on Oct. 8 and hasn't played since.

Crouch filled in admirably in place of Lunt for the remainder of the Illini's 34-31 overtime loss to Purdue before making his first career start at Rutgers on Oct. 15. Crouch fared decently out in New Jersey, but appeared to hurt his shoulder in the first half that limited his throwing in the second half before the redshirt sophomore joined Lunt on the sidelines for last Saturday's game at Michigan.

Which is where George started for the first time in his college career. The redshirt freshman and son of former Illini standout by the same name struggled mightily in the first half against the country's top defense, failing to complete any of his seven pass attempts in the first two quarters.

He ended up 4 of 15 for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also fumbling a snap. We'll see if he can progress today after another week's worth of practices and facing a defense in Minnesota that is not quite as stingy as what Michigan presented.

The only way George doesn't see the field for significant portions of today's game is if Lunt is healthy. We should have a better idea about that in the next 30-45 minutes when the Illinois quarterbacks come out on the field to start warming up for today's game.

No matter who plays at quarterback today for the Illini, it might not do much good if the defense can't improve. Michigan gashed Illinois for 561 yards of total offense last Saturday.

Gap assignments, staying disciplined and poor tackling were all major issues for Illinois against the Wolverines. If those problems persist today, especially given Minnesota's talented running back duo of Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks, Illinois fans might be in for another long day of football.

Until kickoff, though, sit back, relax and let us update you on all items pertaining to today's game.

Be back in a bit.