Tate: Starting position plagues Illini against Gophers

Video: Lovie after Minnesota loss » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini lost 40-17 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to spoil the Illini's homecoming game, where Illinois committed three turnovers: 'When you're not a good football team yet, it's hard to overcome adversity like that.'

CHAMPAIGN — On a windy day against the grind-it-out Gophers, when punts would be flubbed and mishandled, field position is a critical consideration.

Play close to the vest and use the southern breeze. Capitalize on the other guy’s mistakes. And that’s what Minnesota did in spoiling Illinois’ 106th homecoming, 40-17.

The following statistics made it nearly impossible for the gray uniforms — you either like them or you don’t — to succeed.

In taking possession 15 times, Lovie Smith’s Illini found themselves an average of 77.7 yards from the goal line. In 15 Minnesota possessions, not counting the kneeldown at the end, the Gophers faced a mere 50 yards.

Yep, Christmas came early for the Gophers. On average, they initiated offense with half the field behind them. They took over eight times at midfield or better ... starting in the first quarter with one-play TD “drives” after recovered fumbles at the 9- and 20-yard lines.

Much later, they received two gifts at the 12- and 10-yard lines.



Too much to overcome

In typical understatement, Smith said: “Turnovers put us in the hole.”

Ya think? Couple that with the first-quarter injury loss of leading receiver Malik Turner, erratic efforts to sustain a running game, a bend-and-break defense and sub-par special teams play and ... well, the result was inevitable.

On the other sideline, Tracy Claeys followed the patient, let-it-happen style of former boss, Jerry Kill. Hang onto the football. Pound it out and let senior Mitch Leidner (10 of 19) mix in a few passes.

Minnesota will carry a 6-2 record against Purdue at home next week because the Gophers know their fundamentals. In eight games, they’ve lost three fumbles. Illinois lost two almost before the announced crowd of 40,090 had settled in.



Tricks but no treats

Jeff George Jr., starting again while a suited-up Wes Lunt “shows progress” from a back injury and Chayce Crouch recovers from shoulder surgery, fumbled his first snap. Gopher Shannon Brooks darted a quick 9 yards to score.

Not known for “trickeration,” the Illini pulled one out of the hat. They set up a tying TD with a clever fake run on third and 1 at the Gophers 26. Minnesota overloaded, and George hid the ball and pitched to tight end Tyler White for 23 yards to the 3. But Minnesota went back ahead 14-7, capitalizing on Darius Mosely’s fumble of a wobbly punt at the 20.

Ultimately, as happens too often, the fourth quarter saw home fans clogging the exits with 12 minutes to go. You can’t blame them. They turn out in bright orange only to see a too-familiar ending. The Illini have lost 17 of 21 Big Ten home games in a 51/2-year stretch.



Ugly statistics

The fourth quarter saw George sacked in the end zone for a safety. On the UI’s next possession, he was sacked and fumbled for a 24-yard loss at the 12. He threw 18 passes in the fourth period alone, completing five.

After consecutive games in which Illinois failed to pass for 100 yards, George hit 16 of 34 for 156 yards ... but also showed minus-49 in net rushing.

It’s hard to be positive. Four Big Ten wins in 51/2 seasons at Memorial Stadium will do that to you.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.