Turner 'will be OK' after vicious hit

Illinois struggled in all three phases during its 40-17 loss to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Beat writer Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown from Memorial Stadium.

CHAMPAIGN — A trip to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana was not how Malik Turner wanted to spend his Saturday.

But that’s where the Illinois wide receiver wound up, briefly, before returning to Memorial Stadium and the Illinois locker room near the end of the Illini’s 40-17 loss to Minnesota.

“It was terrifying and emotional, especially for a kid like that who works so hard,” fellow Illinois wide receiver Zach Grant said. “Not much bad you can say about Malik. He’s a great guy. It was definitely tough seeing him go down.”

Turner caught a pass across the middle from Jeff George Jr. for a first down late in the first quarter and was immediately hit by Minnesota safety Duke McGhee with 54 seconds left.

McGhee was ejected for targeting with his helmet-to-helmet hit on Turner, while Turner lay on the Memorial Stadium turf near the 25-yard line for several minutes.

A backboard and stretcher were brought onto the field, and Turner was placed into the back of a cart. The status of the Illini’s leading receiver for next Saturday against Michigan State is unclear.

“It’s always concerning when a player goes off on a cart and a stretcher,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said, “but Malik will be OK.”

Along with Smith, Turner’s teammates were glad to see him back in the locker room at the end of Saturday’s game.

“I ran right up to him after he caught the ball, and it was scary,” Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. “You never want to see that with your teammate, so to see him in the locker room, walking around and being Malik, that’s what I needed to see.”

Illinois running back Reggie Corbin echoed those sentiments.

“It was probably the second-worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Corbin said. “To see him lay there like that and go through that, I wanted to go out and play harder for him. I thought we at least tried to do that.

“Malik is going to be back. To see him standing back up and that he was fine, it was good to see.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Wes Lunt dressed out for the first time since injuring his back on Oct. 8 against Purdue, but Smith said the Illinois quarterback could not have played Saturday.

“He is getting better,” Smith said. “He’s making progress.”

Chayce Crouch, however, wasn’t seen in uniform on the Illinois sideline. He won’t be again this season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery during this past week for an injury he suffered two weeks ago at Rutgers.

“That’s a blow to us,” Smith said. “Chayce was doing some good things, but injuries happen. Rehab has already started for him.”

Injuries this month have decimated the quarterback position for the Illini. George started his second consecutive game, with Lunt signaling in plays from the sideline during Saturday’s loss.

“Jeff did some things better than he did the week before,” Smith said, “but he was under a lot of pressure.”

George went 16 of 34 for 156 yards and one touchdown, but he lost two fumbles that adversely affected the Illinois offense.

“I feel like that was one of the main reasons why we lost,” George said. “I put us in a bad spot. I’ve got to take care of the ball. I felt like I made a lot of mistakes and let a lot of people down. I missed some reads and did a lot of things I shouldn’t be doing.”

Despite George’s struggles on Saturday, Grant said the quarterback has handled getting thrust into the starting role the last two games as well as one could expect.

“He’s confident and a gunslinger,” Grant said. “It’s timing you have to work on, but with the transition with us, it’s been OK. All of our quarterbacks are hard workers and pretty levelheaded guys. They’ve made it easy on the rest of us.”

✰ ✰ ✰

It didn’t happen in a game during which the final outcome was what Grant hoped for.

But the fifth-year senior finally caught his first touchdown pass at Illinois after three seasons.

George’s 16-yard scoring toss to Grant with less than six minutes left in the third quarter trimmed the Illini’s deficit to 21-14.

“I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Grant, who finished with three catches for 31 yards. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the end zone. It was definitely a special moment for myself and my family in the stands.”

✰ ✰ ✰

For the second consecutive week and third time this season, Illinois failed to rush for at least 100 yards. Of course, it didn’t help that George netted negative-49 rushing yards with the two fumbles he lost and the two sacks he took.

“We were never able to get our running game going, which hurt us,” Smith said.

Corbin led the way with 83 rushing yards on 14 carries. Ke’Shawn Vaughn added 34 rushing yards on seven carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to account for his first score since the opening series against North Carolina on Sept. 10.

But Vaughn left the game in the second half with his left shoe off and getting helped to the locker room by the Illinois training staff, the second consecutive game Vaughn didn’t finish because of an injury.

“I think we ran well,” said Corbin, who is second on the team with 411 rushing yards compared to the team-leading 450 yards from Kendrick Foster. “We could have ran better, of course, but we kept fighting.”

✰ ✰ ✰

The youth movement on defense continued for Illinois on Saturday.

The Illini started six freshmen and had a seventh play on the opening series against the Gophers.

“We are playing a lot of freshmen right now,” Smith said. “Maybe not by choice on some of it with some injuries, but some of them have earned playing time. It’s not like we’re trying to play young guys or anything like that. We’re still playing the players we feel like gives us the best opportunity to win.”

Safeties Stanley Green (team-high nine tackles) and Pat Nelson (six tackles), cornerback Frank Sumpter, linebacker Jake Hansen and defensive tackles Kenyon Jackson and Jamal Milan all were in for the opening snap Saturday. Another freshman, linebacker Dele Harding, saw action on Minnesota’s first drive.

“A lot of young guys getting reps, and they can build from that,” said fifth-year senior Hardy Nickerson, the Illini’s leading tackler with 75 stops on the season. “A lot of growth comes from that. I was once a young guy as a redshirt freshman thrown into a starting lineup. It’s helping us out.”

✰ ✰ ✰

It wasn’t only freshmen who contributed to the Illini defense Saturday.

Linebacker Mike Svetina, a fifth-year senior who started five games in 2012 and all 12 in 2013, had hardly played this season before Saturday, recording his only two tackles in the first game against Murray State.

With Tre Watson suspended for the first half Saturday after he was ejected for targeting last weekend at Michigan, Svetina made four tackles in the first half, including one for loss.

“It felt good,” Svetina said. “At the end of the day, I try to play my role well and do whatever my team needs me to do. I would have liked to have seen a different result, and I feel all of us feel that way, but I really try to do whatever it takes to do for the team.”

Svetina missed the 2014 season with a broken foot before he saw his role diminish last season. Saturday’s action had him on the field in some significant snaps with the outcome still in doubt for the first time since 2013.

“For me, it’s been a huge life lesson,” Svetina said. “How many times are you going to get up when you’re put down? I’m happy how I’ve handled it, and I’m so blessed to have great teammates around me that kept me up because I didn’t do it by myself.”