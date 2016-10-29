Upon further review ... little to be excited about

Video: Lovie after Minnesota loss » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini lost 40-17 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to spoil the Illini's homecoming game, where Illinois committed three turnovers: 'When you're not a good football team yet, it's hard to overcome adversity like that.'

College football writer Bob Asmussen weighs in on a sixth defeat this year for Illinois:

First impressions

■ Jeff George Jr. played better Saturday than last week. Of course, the opponent wasn’t as good. That played a part.

The son of the Illini great hit almost half of his passes despite being under heavy pressure. And he didn’t let a fumble on the opening snap ruin him for the rest of the game.

He has listened to his dad, who tells him to deal with the play at hand. Most of what is happening on the field is out of George’s hands. He needs his teammates and coaches to improve their work.

Unlike his dad, George can’t win the game on his own. Back in the day, John Mackovic often counted on Jeff George Sr. to make the winning play. And he often pulled it off.

Down the road (see 2017) the Illini can win with Jeff Jr. But it will take better pieces around him. Nobody will work harder than Lovie Smith to make it happen.

■ Two huge fumbles led to two Minnesota touchdowns. Ballgame. Loud groans at Memorial Stadium have become a weekly habit.

■ A trio of linebacker greats was introduced to the crowd at the end of the first quarter. Legend Dick Butkus was joined by Butkus Award winners Dana Howard and Kevin Hardy.

Only Butkus is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Howard and Hardy deserve to be there, too.

■ Nice to have BTN’s pregame show at Grange Grove. The crowd was decent, and the fans seemed to enjoy themselves.

Want to draw people to an event: put them on camera and give them free stuff. It works every time.

■ Speaking of crowds, where was everybody Saturday? On a gorgeous day in East Central Illinois, the fans were “late arriving.” Fifteen minutes before kickoff, Memorial Stadium was maybe 20 percent full.

It is a sharp contrast to a week ago, when Michigan Stadium was packed long before the start. Players, and especially recruits, notice.

■ It’s not the uniform but the players in the uniform that matter. The trend, thanks to Oregon and others, is to have multiple uniform combinations. Illinois is no different. On Saturday, it went with its blue helmet and gray uniforms. I am the opposite of a fashion expert, but the look didn’t do much for me.

If the school really wants to honor Red Grange, it will wear dark blue jerseys and leather helmets. Team doctors won’t be OK with the idea.

Great programs are easily identified by their helmets. When you see Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama, you know right away. Hard to find that kind of identity if you change the look and color every week.

■ Great to see recruiting expert Tom Lemming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Lemming had 14 of the top prospects from the St. Louis area meet in Champaign. Always on the go, Lemming is the authority on the best players, both in Illinois and nationally.



Second guessing

■ College football, in general, and the Big Ten, in particular, need to look at the way they penalize and legislate targeting. A game ejection isn’t enough when we are talking about the potential for permanent damage for the victim.

How are the schools training their players to tackle? Leading with the head never should be an option.

Would a two-game suspension help curb it? Or three games? Whatever it takes, the sport needs immediate work in this area.

■ Illinois missed an opportunity late in the first half to tie the game or at least cut the margin to four points.

Illinois waited too long to call timeout as the Gophers ran down the clock. Illinois got the ball back with 32 seconds left but could have had more time.

Darius Mosely compounded the problem with a risky return attempt near his end zone. Illinois tried two runs before the clock expired.

■ The Gophers must not have had access to any tape from previous Illinois games. How else can you explain their decision to try to throw against a team that has trouble against the run? Big sacks of Mitch Leidner put Minnesota behind the chains early.



Third degree

■ With the injury to Malik Turner in the first half, the Illini were short-handed at receiver.

Where was Desmond Cain? A year ago as a freshman, he caught 53 passes. This year, he has three grabs and hasn’t played since early in the season. Illinois could use the 2015 version of Cain. Now.

■ Ke’Shawn Vaughn is also mostly missing in action. The team’s leading returning rusher had three first-half carries as a wildcat quarterback and scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run. Reggie Corbin is playing well, but Vaughn is too talented to spend so much time on the bench.

■ Eight games into the season, the Illini shouldn’t make careless penalties. Safety Stanley Green got called for a late hit that moved the Gophers close to the end zone. Three players later, Minnesota scored the clinching touchdown.



Fourth estate

Put BTN announcer Kevin Kugler in the “good hire” camp when it comes to first-year Illinois coach Smith.

Kugler worked Saturday’s Illinois-Minnesota game with analyst Matt Millen. They also handled the Illinois-Michigan game last weekend.

“I thought it was an amazing hire,” Kugler said. “When Bill Cubit was let go, I thought that was a risk, especially with the timing. You’ve got to have somebody who is going to make people sit up and take notice. When Lovie was the guy who was announced, that makes you sit up and take notice. It announces to recruits around the state and around the country, ‘Look, we’re serious about this and we are interested in being good again in football. We’ve hired a guy who brings the cache to be able to get that done.’ “

Illinois has struggled in its first year with Smith in charge. Saturday’s loss dropped the team to 2-6. A year ago, the Illini were 5-7 and missed the postseason by one win.

“It’s a first year, and what a first year affords a new coaching staff the opportunity to do is mix and match pieces,” Kugler said. “They can evaluate guys in live fire. The fan base understands, at least I hope, in a new system and in a new regime, you’ve got to know and evaluate what you have on this roster. It doesn’t surprise me at all to see the ups and downs. That’s typical in the first year of a new system for any college program.”

It happened in 2015 at Nebraska, where Mike Riley’s team went 6-7.

“Mike Riley comes in and takes over a team that had won nine or more every single year, but they put new players in place, had new schemes and did new things,” Kugler said. “You’ve got to give a guy a year to learn what he has on his roster. It takes time.”

Will Smith start the 2017 season 7-0 like Riley did this year?

“That will be a tough task,” Kugler said. “I do expect next year you will see a lot of improvement. You’re going to have a year of familiarity in this system. You can see what they want to do. They want to establish the run, and they want to become a power football team. I think that’s a good fit at Illinois.”

Dealing with expectations is not new for Smith, who coached the high-profile Chicago Bears.

“Bears fans are no more or less patient than any other fan base,” Kugler said. “You understand that coming in.

“Nobody is excited about 2-6. I’m sure Lovie Smith is not going home going, ‘Boy, this is great, we’re 2-6.’ You have to show progress and I think that’s the next step.”

Smith takes over in a conference full of top coaches. Kugler said it might be the best group in Big Ten history.

“People across the country say, ‘Wow, the Big Ten really has some big-time coaches,’ and Lovie is one of those guys,” Kugler said.

In his fifth year at BTN, Kugler had a busy Saturday. After calling the Illinois game, the lifelong Cubs fan was heading to Chicago for the World Series.

“A friend of a friend had a ticket,” Kugler said. “The 11 a.m. kickoff was the only way this was going to work.”

The Omaha, Neb., resident also works NFL games each week for Westwood One radio. He will be in Dallas on Sunday night.

Five burning questions

1. Does Jeff George Jr. get another turn at quarterback? After the game, Smith said Wes Lunt could not have played against Minnesota. Unless the senior makes a quick recovery, it means you will see George back in charge against Michigan State.

2. When will the Illini win another Big Ten game? The conference losing streak is at eight games. The last win was a 2015 blowout at Purdue. Michigan State is having one of its worst seasons in years but will see Illinois as a chance to get healthy.

3. What can Illinois do to get off its bad run? One time, after a blowout loss to Minnesota, Ron Turner brought the team out for a full Sunday scrimmage. It worked. The team defeated Michigan the next week. But with the depth issues on the team, Smith can’t risk losing any players to a practice injury.

4. Can the Gophers win the Big Ten West? It is going to be difficult because of two losses to open the conference season. But they are already bowl eligible and will have a nice trip to celebrate Tracy Claeys’ first full season.

5. What will the crowd be for Michigan State? A pair of 2-6 teams playing out the string does not scream “full house.” Or half of a full house. It might be time to come up with a new halftime show. Or hold a basketball scrimmage afterward on the field.