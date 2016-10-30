The day after: Minnesota and Michigan State

Video: Lovie after Minnesota loss » more Videographer: Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini lost 40-17 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to spoil the Illini's homecoming game, where Illinois committed three turnovers: 'When you're not a good football team yet, it's hard to overcome adversity like that.' Other Related Content Illini fail to deliver in homecoming defeat

The day after a loss to Minnesota, Bob Asmussen glances back before taking a look ahead to Michigan State:

REVIEW

THE SITUATION

The game is tied 7-7 late in the first quarter. Illinois has just scored on a short Ke’Shawn Vaugghn run, and the Gophers have failed to move the ball on their next drive. A sack by Dawuane Smoot puts Minnesota behind the chains, and a third-and-21 pass gains just 9 yards.

THE PLAY

Ryan Santoso drops back to punt. It has been a rough start for Santoso, who had 34- and 25-yard punts early in the game. Starting from his own 38, Santoso hopes to pin the Illini deep.

THE RESULT

Santoso gets off a good boot, and the 40-yarder falls to Illini returner Darius Mosely. Usually, Mosely tries to field every punt, and this is no exception. But Mosely fumbles the ball and Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield recovers at the Illinois 20. Instead of the Illini offense trying to get the lead, the defense has to immediately return to the field.

THE OUTCOME

For the second time in the game, the Gophers turn an Illinois fumble into a quick touchdown. Rodney Smith goes 20 yards for the touchdown, giving Minnesota a 14-7 lead. The game stays close until the fourth quarter, when Minnesota outscores the Illini 19-3.

UI’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 3 W 52-3, vs. Murray St.

Sept. 10 L 48-23, vs. N. Carolina

Sept. 17 L, 34-10 vs. W. Michigan

Oct. 1 L, 31-16 at Nebraska

Oct. 8 L, 34-31 (OT) vs. Purdue

Oct. 15 W, 24-7 at Rutgers

Oct. 22 L, 41-8 at Michigan

Oct. 29 L, 40-17 vs. Minnesota



PREVIEW

LAST GAME

Michigan State took an early 7-0 lead against bitter rival Michigan. But after tying the game, the Wolverines outscored the host Spartans 20-3 in the second quarter The nation’s No. 2-ranked team rolled to a 32-23 victory. After opening season with a pair if wins, Michigan State has dropped six in a row.

WHO TO WATCH

Running back LJ Scott, one bright spot for the offense in the loss to Michigan. He ran 22 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. It was his third 100-yard game, and he had 98 in a fourth. For the season, Scott has 603 yards and four touchdowns.

WHERE TO WATCH

After consecutive games on BTN, Illinois returns to ESPNews. It should mean another visit with former Colorado and Boise State coach Dan Hawkins.

REASON TO WATCH

Two teams desperate for a win. One of them will get it. The Spartans haven’t looked this bad in years. At the beginning of the season, this would have been a likely loss for the Illini. Maybe not this time.

MICHIGAN STATE’S 2016 RESULTS

DATE RESULT

Sept. 2 W, 28-13 vs. Furman

Sept. 17 W 36-28, vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 24 L, 30-6 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 1 L, 24-21 (OT) at Indiana

Oct. 8 L, 131-14 vs. BYU

Oct. 15 L, 54-40 vs. Northwestern

Oct. 22 L, 28-17 at Maryland

Oct. 29 L, 32-23 vs. Michigan

BY THE NUMBERS

— There are 10 Illinois natives on the Michigan State roster. Josh King, the 2015 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year from Hinsdale South, is playing as a freshman.

— The Spartans are 82nd nationally in scoring defense. The only Big Ten teams behind them are Rutgers and Purdue. The Spartans are allowing 30 points per game, just in front of Illinois (29.9).